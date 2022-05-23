Metro & Crime

Many injured as thugs attack Oyetola’s campaign train

Many supporters and journalists were injured on Monday when suspected political thugs on Monday attacked the campaign train of Osun candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The hoodlum suspected to be working for an opposition party laid siege along Arapajo area of Gbongan, the headquarters of Ayedade Local Government Area close to the venue where APC was holding a campaign rally.

After the campaign programme, the thugs attacked the campaign vehicles, including a bus of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), correspondent chapel.

The political thugs were armed with axes, clubs and stones.

 

