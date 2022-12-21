Metro & Crime

Many injured as transport union members clash in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Pandemonium broke out in Ogun State, as rival transport union members clash in Itori area of Ewekoro Local Government.

New Telegraph learnt that the bloody clash, which occurred on Tuesday, left many leaders of the various transport union injured.

There were heavy gunshots as leaders of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria ( RTEAN), their counterparts in the Ogun State Park Management (OGSPAM) and those of the newly approved Ogun State Operations Management Service (OSOMS) attacked one another, with dangerous weapons.

The transporters were said to have met at Itori Day, an annual festival organised by the Olu of Itori, Oba Fatai Akamo.

Our correspondent further gathered that, some of the union leaders sustained serious bullet and machete injuries in the melee, which disrupted the festival for hours, even with Governor Dapo Abiodun and other government functionaries in attendance.

 

Our Reporters

