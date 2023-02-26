Many judges’ll face dismissal over conflicting judgements, says AGF Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in this interaction with the media organized by the Presidential Media Team at the Villa interrogated the difficulties he has been facing in his efforts to reform the nation’s judicial process and other issues in the judicial sector. LAWRENCE OLAOYE was there

What are you doing about worrisome conflicting judgement, rulings and orders from the courts? Generally speaking, anything that has to do with judgements is a function of the judiciary and I think you know that the Attorney General of the federation belongs to the other side of the divide, the Executive. Notwithstanding, I’ll make an attempt to let you know what’s being done arising from collaborative understanding between the Executive and Judiciary, particularly with regards to conflicting judgments and others. It became a source of concern over time and there were engagements and that gave rise to a lot of interventions. The first one is a practice direction issued by the Judiciary. The issue of practice direction is to bring an order and uniformity and consistency in the way the judiciary does its things in terms of proceedings. Again, as you rightly know, some of these judges and justices who were alleged to have issued conflicting judgements and others were disciplined and some were at the verge of being dismissed. Again, arising from that concern, the technological components of operation by which the judiciary put to test to have justices connected online to ensure the minimization of conflicting ruling was equally deployed in the judicial system. What are you planning to do to those governors and others urging the people to disregard the President’s order on old Naira notes, asking them to continue to use the old N500 and N1000 because some have seen this to be treasonable and inciting? First, let me start by linking the Naira redesign policy to the ownership spirit associated with elections. I tried to explain that some of the provisions introduced into the Electoral Act intended to ensure that Nigerians take effective ownership of their electoral processes by ensuring that no foreign funds are allowed to influence our decisions in terms of ownership by way of limiting the contributions by Nigerians to the political parties. So, this is to ensure that money is not allowed to play a prominent role in affecting the freedom of judgement of Nigerians. The policy associated with Naira redesign has a lot of advantages associated with the fight against corruption in terms of bringing about the desired visibility and transparency; advantages associated with sustenance and allowing the freedom of judgement of Nigerians to prevail; freedom devoid of monetary inducements and interventions is equally part of it. On the issue relating to open rebellion as you characterize it, I wouldn’t like to comment more on the fact that the sizable portion of such considerations is subject matter of litigation before the Supreme Court. But above all, you equally raised the issue of treason associated with it. These issues are usually issues of process. So you cannot rule out the possibility of investigation and doing the needful arising from the weight of the assessment or the implications of the statements and the responsibility of the security agencies and they are doing the needful in that respect. The timing and whether there is need for further action, actions associated with investigations, with prosecution and what other measures needed to be taken. In case it is their conclusion that there is need for further action to be taken relating to that. What are you doing in terms of prosecution of electoral offenders? The idea of prosecution is something we need to understand. It is a function of perhaps a complaint, investigation and three gathering evidence and profiling same before the judicial process. So it’s a process loaded with a lot of components of consideration relating to the Executive and Judiciary amongst others. As a system, we have been doing a lot in terms of prosecuting. People that there are primary facie allegations of electoral offences in view of the fact that the laws are there. Out of desire to further entrench the quality and the reach associated with prosecution, the office of Attorney General of the Federation generated a feat investing the power in the state Attorney’s General to prosecute offenders in their localities. We equally consider the possibility of collaborative approach by which the powers of the Attorney General of the Federation are donated to the state Attorneys on the desire to ensure at the end of the day that regardless of how remote and where offences are committed, something is done in that direction. We have the responsibility to ensure that this democracy works. Over time what we have tried to do is to be fine-tuning our legislative framework. You will agree that what we had in 1999, what we had in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 are certainly different from what we have in terms of the quality of electioneering processes. So we have been evolving and will keep evolving. Are you worried about judicial interpretations of laws that go against their intendments at the courts that set dangerous precedents in the country? I’m not worried at all because the true position of things is that as executive as I told you, right from 1920 when the first election was held in Nigeria’s to date, legislations have been made, observations made amendment effected, all out of desire for perfection. If certain precedents have been set that are dangerous, my responsibility is not to worry about them but to attack and address them frontally. That is what we have been doing if decisions are made that will not support or better the quality of the system that we desire. We need to do the needful by way of addressing them through legislative interventions and other options available in the system. From 2015 to date, what are those difficulties you noticed in the process of reforming the country’s legal system that you tried to address bit couldn’t? One thing that is fundamental as far as the Nigerian state is concerned is that we have attained the point whereby we strike the balance between the public interest and individual interest. Here we are for the purpose of elections confronted on a daily basis with hate speeches that have the capacity to set the country ablaze. Someone will simply sit in the comfort of his room and be sending text messages which he knows, in all sincerity, was false and fraudulent; promoting a personal interest to the detriment of public interest. You have no reason whatsoever to subject the lives of over 200 million Nigerians to unnecessary trouble on account of your act, all out of your freedom of expression. And when you talk, someone will now say this is a question of rule of law; order is made by the court and then you are not obeying it. Do you now promote, support the right of an individual that is setting the lives of over 200 million in danger out of purported respect for freedom of expression? So the major regret, if any, is the fact that people tend to promote individual interest as against public interest. Until we come to realize that there are limits to what you can do as an individual; until we realize that the interest of the 200 million Nigerians interests prevail over the purported freedom of movement, liberty of freedom of expression, it is going to be a very difficult process for us. For instance we are talking about naira redesign. Perhaps you have succeeded in raising a N200 billion legitimately or otherwise, you are battling to fight the system that is trying to address transparency; to address visibility of the process out of the desire to limit corruption. Is it the limitation of corruption that will now translate to having funds at our disposal arising from the transparency and visibility of the system that can be used for the infrastructure for the benefit of 200 million Nigerians that matters, who are asked submitting to the demand of individual that illegitimately, unlawfully, deceitfully perhaps acquired N200 billion and now set aside N100 billion because he has the capacity of compromising the press to start blowing rule of law that we now submit to the interest of an individual over and above the national interest that will now support us in ensuring deepening democracy; in ensuring having a corrupt free society. So these are some people, limited number for that matter, forcing a compromise on a process that is beneficial to 200 million Nigerians. Why is it difficult to achieve financial autonomy for state judiciary, legislature and local governments? The compromise. I have just raised an issue of an individual forcing his way over the majority on account of the resources at his disposal. When you talk about autonomy, it is all about the finances. The answer is on the question: you talk about the financial, you talk about the autonomy. Here are people that believe that their finances are going to be compromised and that the volume of the resources at their disposal are going to be limited and they fight it. We will continue to push by way of legislative interventions, by way of executive and political intervention. How do you perceive the seeming breach of Supreme Court order by the President on the validity or otherwise of the old Naira notes? The question can best be answered within the contest of what constitutes the rule of law in the Nigerians situation. Where an order is made by a court, you have multiple options. But let me state the fact clearly that we are not in breach of any order by the court inclusive of any order associated with Naira redesign. We are not in breach. I’m not a banker but you have not established which bank that you have gone with N1000 or N500 notes that have been rejected. Assuming that we have a breach, the fact remains that the matter is subjudice. As you rightly know it is being contested before the Supreme Court and when an order is made you have options within the context of the rule of law.

