Many killed as Ganduje raises peace committee

Many people have reportedly lost their lives at Sabon Gari in Kano, Kano State.

To end the wave of violence in the state, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has set up an emergency Seven- Man Peace Committee. The governor said though there were protests across some states of the federation and Kano had its share of that, it was now under control. He said: “The state government has been meeting with various stakeholders concerning the development.

“We are also working very closely with the security agencies. We are happy that they are working with good synergy among them. Part of the reasons why we are living peacefully in the state. “We met last night with the leadership of all the ethnic nationalities in the state.

While they assured us that they would do everything possible to talk to their people to continue living peacefully with other people, they gave us their words on that. “Kano is peaceful.

And we are watching things. I am therefore calling on all to live peacefully with one another. Peace is peace, there is no alternative to peace.”

The protests turned violent on Tuesday in Kano with two young girls allegedly killed at Chicken Republic while several vehicles were set ablaze. Galaxy Mall on Igbo Road was also looted and set ablaze by the protesters.

The state Police Commissioner, Habu Sani, said some people, including a medical doctor, who were shooting sporadically, were arrested in the midst of the protesters.

