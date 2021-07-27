Metro & Crime

Many killed as herdsmen attack Enugu community

Posted on Author Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Herdsmen yesterday invaded the Nimbo community in Uzo- Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing many people and injuring others. This came five years after a similar attack on Ukpabi Nimbo, precisely in April 2016, when scores of the villagers were killed.

 

However, yesterday’s attack occurred at another community, Opanda, Nimbo. The police denied any fatality in the attack, but said  three people were wounded with machetes.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, said the injured were receiving treatment in some private hospitals. Ndukwe said in a statement that the police immediately raced to the area when they received a distress call. According to him, the police discovered the wounded and evacuated them to the hospital for treatment.

 

He said: “Following information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours of today, 26/07/2021, alleging that yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda village in Nimbo community in Uzo- Uwani Local Government Area, police operatives attached to the Division raced to the scene and found three young men with degrees of machete cuts.

 

“They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

 

“Meanwhile, the area is calm, while the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the conduct of thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

 

“He also calls on residents of the area to remain calm and assist the police with useful information.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man bags 50 years jail term for defiling 8-year-old girl

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja has sentenced one Okechukwu Onyeakazi to 50 Years imprisonment for defiling an eight-year-old minor in Lagos. This was even as the Lagos District Prosecutors Office, a sub unit of the Directorate of Public Prosection (DPP), said it handled over 1700 cases at the state’s Magistrate Court in 2020. […]
Metro & Crime

Drugs: India arrests two Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of India has arrested two Nigerian nationals, Augustine Okafor and Achunke Nwafor, for alleged drug peddling in the Indiranagar area. “CCB has arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug peddling and seized 56 ecstasy pills from them in Indiranagar,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), on […]
Metro & Crime

3 die as truck plunges into river at Epe Bridge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Three persons lost their lives in an early morning accident involving a six-tyre tipper which lost control and plunged into the river at Berger Bridge in Epe. New Telegraph learnt that the fatal accident occured at about 1:3am on Saturday when the tipper lost control and veered off the bridge before plunging […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica