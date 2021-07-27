Many killed as herdsmen attack Enugu community

Herdsmen yesterday invaded the Nimbo community in Uzo- Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing many people and injuring others. This came five years after a similar attack on Ukpabi Nimbo, precisely in April 2016, when scores of the villagers were killed.

However, yesterday’s attack occurred at another community, Opanda, Nimbo. The police denied any fatality in the attack, but said three people were wounded with machetes.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, said the injured were receiving treatment in some private hospitals. Ndukwe said in a statement that the police immediately raced to the area when they received a distress call. According to him, the police discovered the wounded and evacuated them to the hospital for treatment.

He said: “Following information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours of today, 26/07/2021, alleging that yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda village in Nimbo community in Uzo- Uwani Local Government Area, police operatives attached to the Division raced to the scene and found three young men with degrees of machete cuts.

“They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the area is calm, while the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the conduct of thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

“He also calls on residents of the area to remain calm and assist the police with useful information.”

