Many killed as suspected herdsmen attack three communities in Ebonyi

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Many residents of Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities in Ishieleu North Development Centre, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were on Monday evening massacred by suspected herdsmen who invaded the communities.

There are conflicting figures on the casualties in the killings. While a resident of the community, who did not want his name in print, said 18 persons were killed by the herdsmen, another resident said 10 were killed.

“We are mourning, we are in serious mourning since late hour of Monday. Herdsmen invaded our communities and massacred our people. As we speak, 18 persons were slaughtered like animals. They matcheted many of our people, burnt vehicles, motorcycles and looted our properties,” the resident said.

He said among those killed is a Priest in Methodist Church whose car was burnt to ashes.

Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Hon. Sunday Eze and Commissioner for Business Development in the state, Dr. Stephen Odo who hail from the local government led a team of security agents to the communities and condoled the families of those killed in the invasion.

