Metro & Crime

Many killed as suspected herdsmen attack three communities in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Many residents of Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities in Ishieleu North Development Centre, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were on Monday evening massacred by suspected herdsmen who invaded the communities.
There are  conflicting figures on the casualties in the killings. While a resident of the community, who did not want his name in print, said 18  persons were killed by the herdsmen, another resident said 10 were killed.
“We are mourning, we are in serious mourning since late hour of   Monday. Herdsmen invaded our communities and massacred our people. As we speak, 18 persons were slaughtered like animals. They matcheted many of our people, burnt vehicles, motorcycles and looted our properties,” the resident said.
He said among those killed is a Priest in Methodist Church whose car was burnt to ashes.
Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Hon. Sunday Eze and Commissioner for Business Development in the state, Dr. Stephen Odo who hail from the local government led a team of security agents to the communities and condoled the families of those killed in the invasion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

SARS killed my brother, turned family to ATM –Woman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

…demands N1bn compensation A lawyer, Mrs. Hannah Michael-West, has disclosed how the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly killed her 27-year-old brother, Solomon Yellowe, and deposited his body at the mortuary of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH). She spoke while testifying before the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry into police brutality and human […]
Metro & Crime

Third Mainland Bridge closes for repairs tonight

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos is going to be closed partially to traffic by midnight today for periodic routine maintenance for the next six months. The 11.8-kilometre bridge, constructed in 1990, is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland. It was last shut in August 2018 for a three-day investigative maintenance […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna kidnap: College of Forestry shut till further notice  

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State has been shut down and the students asked to leave the school. This comes after Friday’s attack by bandits on the school where over 200 students were kidnapped. However, 180 of them were rescued by troops of the Nigerian army and were returned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica