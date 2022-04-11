News

Many killed, houses razed as gunmen attack community in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Gunmen have reportedly attacked Ohaogelode community in Izzi Local GovernmentAreaof Ebonyi State, killing many persons.

 

The community issaid to be a neighbouring community to Effium, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, which has been involved in protracted intra communal crisis between Ezza and Effium in Ohaukwu. TheEzza-Effiumcrisishas claimedmanylivesandledto many Ezza-Effium people taking refuge in Ohaogelode community. The Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, said she was not aware of the attack on Ohagelode community.

 

However, a video of the said incident circulating online shows that at least two persons were killed. In the video, one of the victims was burnt to death besides a building which was still burning Another dead victim, a woman, could be seen in the video with matchete cut wounds all over her body.

 

However, unconfirmed reports said at least four persons were killed and over five houses burnt by the unknown attackers. Meanwhile, a statement credited to the Chairman of OhaukwuLocalGovernment Area, Clement Odah, condemned the attack.

 

The statement reads: “Ohaukwu Local GovernmentAreahasreceivedwith concern, report of the unfortunate incident at Ohaogelode Village, in Ishieke community.”

 

