Metro & Crime

Many Killed In Benue Farmers-Herders Clashes

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Many people have been killed and others missing in several communities of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State after suspected herders launched attacks on the areas.

An eyewitness said the attacks began barely a week ago and escalated during the weekend to other parts of Kwande LGA, including Moon, Mbaikyor, Mbadura and Ilyav council wards.

But the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) said there was a recent confrontation between herders and local guards in the affected areas over the confiscation of livestock.

The association said herders were killed in the process, but that peace was currently being brokered by military authorities and other security agencies in the state.

When contacted, the new Public Relations Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Flight Lieutenant DO Oquah, said the matter was being resolved.

Oquah could not however confirm the number of people killed sayings, “I cannot really tell because I’m not there. I don’t know the number of those killed.

“Today, the Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Kevin Aligbe, invited the village heads, youth leaders and the representatives of the Miyetti Allah. He held a meeting with them to see how they could resolve the issues,  so they came around today (Monday). Not that we are not aware; we are aware,” he said.

The attackers, according to the witnesses, first launched an offensive from River Moon before extending to adjourning rural communities, a development which has forced the villagers to desert their homes.

A former Council Chairman of Kwande LGA, Tertsua Yarkwan said, “What is happening there is not too clear now but all that we have been hearing is herders’ attack especially on the Turan district to the extent that those areas which had never witnessed an attack are now under siege.

“On a daily basis now, you hear four persons killed in one place and five in another. Just as they are recovering corpses, there are also missing ones that cannot be accounted for.”

Villagers further narrated that some communities such as Jato-Aka, the ancestral headquarters of the Tiv nation, Ugbe, Iyon, Ityuluv, Injov Tyopaver, Kendev, and Maav were all at the weekend attacked.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Anambra: Police foil attempt to burn down Mgbakwu Station

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Akwa

    …as Army,  Navy, Police commence joint operations The Anambra State Police Command Sunday foiled an attempt by hoodlums to burn down the Mgbakwu Police Station in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.   The incident, which would have been the fourth attack on police formations and officers and men in less […]
Metro & Crime

Man convicted for energy theft in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Magistrates’ Court 63 sitting in Hajj Camp, Kano yesterday convicted a resident of Janbulo, Mu’ammar Aliyu Getso, on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and energy theft. Getso was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charges. The magistrate, Sakina Amina Yusuf, said the offence was punishable under Section 97, sub-section 286 of the Panel […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A total of 126 Nigerians across 14 states in Nigeria have been sentenced to various jail terms for offences bordering on drug trafficking between January and February 2021. Mr. Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, made this known in a statement Thursday. Of the convicts, Musa Ibrahim, who was prosecuted for trafficking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica