Many Killed In Benue Farmers-Herders Clashes

Many people have been killed and others missing in several communities of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State after suspected herders launched attacks on the areas.

An eyewitness said the attacks began barely a week ago and escalated during the weekend to other parts of Kwande LGA, including Moon, Mbaikyor, Mbadura and Ilyav council wards.

But the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) said there was a recent confrontation between herders and local guards in the affected areas over the confiscation of livestock.

The association said herders were killed in the process, but that peace was currently being brokered by military authorities and other security agencies in the state.

When contacted, the new Public Relations Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Flight Lieutenant DO Oquah, said the matter was being resolved.

Oquah could not however confirm the number of people killed sayings, “I cannot really tell because I’m not there. I don’t know the number of those killed.

“Today, the Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Kevin Aligbe, invited the village heads, youth leaders and the representatives of the Miyetti Allah. He held a meeting with them to see how they could resolve the issues, so they came around today (Monday). Not that we are not aware; we are aware,” he said.

The attackers, according to the witnesses, first launched an offensive from River Moon before extending to adjourning rural communities, a development which has forced the villagers to desert their homes.

A former Council Chairman of Kwande LGA, Tertsua Yarkwan said, “What is happening there is not too clear now but all that we have been hearing is herders’ attack especially on the Turan district to the extent that those areas which had never witnessed an attack are now under siege.

“On a daily basis now, you hear four persons killed in one place and five in another. Just as they are recovering corpses, there are also missing ones that cannot be accounted for.”

Villagers further narrated that some communities such as Jato-Aka, the ancestral headquarters of the Tiv nation, Ugbe, Iyon, Ityuluv, Injov Tyopaver, Kendev, and Maav were all at the weekend attacked.

