Many killed, mosques, churches, houses burnt in Abuja communities

iolent clashes between End SARS protesters and hoodlums trying to hijack the street demonstration continued yesterday with the crisis extending to remote communities within Abuja.

The violence on Monday in Abuja, with killings, burning of vehicles, shops and houses in Apo village, continued yesterday with killings and burning of houses at adjourning villages of Waru and Kabusa.

A resident in Waru, Joseph  Chikaodiri confirmed that about persons were killed and churches and mosques were also burnt by the rampaging hoodlums.

Chikaodiri the bloody clashes in the community were a spill off of what happened in Apo mechanic village on Monday.

According to him, the crisis in Apo was triggered off after hoodlums attacked peaceful protesters.

It was learnt that the hoodlums left the protesters and started attacking traders, burning vehicles and shops.

New Telegraph learnt that the crisis appeared abated after a contingent of both the police and soldiers was drafted to the place on Monday evening.

Meanwhile,  two persons were reportedly killed at Dutse, where a police post was set ablaze by the hoodlums.

A female member of the End SARS protest group, who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the hoodlums attacked the peaceful protesters without any intervention of the police officers who were also at the scene.

She said: “What sort of government empowers, supports and offers protection to hoodlums who are out to cause mayhem?

“Let it be known to the world that Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari on this day, imported  and sponsored hoodlums to kill peaceful protesters who are exercising their right peacefully as citizens.”

