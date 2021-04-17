Many local government chairmen not free to operate, says ex-LG Chair, Abayomi Tella

Hon. Abayomi Tella was the chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government for three consecutive terms. He recalled his tenure with nostalgia and said that he was picked on merit by former governor Gbenga Daniel then. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI In a recent interview. Excerpts…

You were the chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government and we understand that you were sworn-in about three times, what led to this, did you have any problem?

It depends on what you mean by if I had any problem; there is nobody that lives on earth that does not have a problem. Problem would have some variables that would determine if it is surmountable or not. So, I don’t know what you mean by what you said.

What I mean is that may be some might wonder why you had to be sworn-in all over again on two other occasions

I was sworn-in as a caretaker committee chairman and the party later elected me as an executive chairman and after that I was elected again as the caretaker committee chairman of the local government. So, I took oaths of office three times thereby becoming the longest serving council chairman in the history of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government.

If peradventure they say that you should come back as the Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, what were the things that you did that you regretted that you want to change and what were the things that you think you did well?

Fortunately, I think my tenure, without being immodest, is still regarded as one of the best tenures in the history of the local government. That is not because I am a perfect person, it was because I had the right people around me. Talk of professionals; I had them; in the media, in works and housing, health sector, and in the educational sector I had a lot of them. I didn’t take decisions without involving them, we brainstormed and sometimes we disagreed, sometimes we agreed and we went on. As far as I am concerned, there is nothing that I did that I regret up till now. Also, the feedback I received after I have left office did not give me any reason to regret all that I did, while in office. The only thing I regret is that I constituted an economic summit involving all the companies in Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government that did not take off eventually. You would realize that the local government is the best around here and about second or third in Nigeria. But, in my own record, the local government is still the largest industrial area in Ogun State and in Nigeria.

How did you become the chairman because we heard that all the times you served were under former governor Gbenga Daniel of the state and we were told that he had a special interest in you and that was why he kept telling the leaders that he wanted you back all the time?

People have their opinions, but what I know for a fact was that I was not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) initially, I was in the Alliance for Democracy (AD), but I later joined the PDP. What happened was that former governor Gbenga Daniel is a hunter of the best brains, particularly at the youth level. I must confess to you that you cannot handpick a council chairman for the people; it must be in collaboration with all the leaders and the opinion leaders, who are apolitical in that area. I think that worked for me at the end of the day. After then, my becoming the council Chairman was the feedback the Governor heard and the support of the leadership and I think I did so well with the traditional rulers, I stand to be corrected on this. I did so well with the CDAs, who ordinarily, people thought are not important, but they are the major stakeholders in the local councils. This worked for me very well, and I was overwhelmingly elected by the people. Also, as soon as we finished that tenure, I was re-appointed to continue without handing over. All of these had to do with the fact that one did well in the past or else people would revolt and there is nothing you could do about it. Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government is a peculiar local government. I did well with the youths, I empowered quite a number of them, too many of them. When I went back to the council recently, it was agog and that gave me a lot of joy. That means we have done something good. That does not mean you are perfect, but I think the better part of me was exhibited more and took larger percentage than what I didn’t do right.

With the inauguration of the state Independent Electoral Commission by the incumbent Governor of Ogun State, there are talks that local government election would soon come up in the state. What would you advise anyone that is going to offices as local government chairmen to concentrate on?

As for the beneficiaries of the local government system, I would say what we have seen in Ogun State after the tenure of former governor Gbenga Daniel is a shadow of its former self. I have lived in this local government for over 40 years apart from the few years that I spent outside when I went to study, so I am an authority, when I talk about the local government. This is coupled with the fact that I was in office for a long time and I know these people, I know the attitude of our people. People of Ado-Odo/Ota are very co-operative, but you don’t take them for a ride. I would not use the word ‘collapse,’ but I would say that the local government system has collapsed long before now. It is very sad; it’s the closest government to the people, where the people could make complaint. But you lay complaint now, and you would not get any response. When OGD was there, you dare not do what you ought to do as a local government chairman because people had direct access to him. If you send him a text message, within 10 minutes, you would get a reply and the council chairman would be in a soup. That happened to me a lot of times. So because of that, you tighten your belt and do the right thing. But, now we don’t have a local government that works.

Let us assume that we will have a local government that will work now, what would you advise the in-coming chairman to concentrate on?

Without prejudice to the fact that the state government has some influence on the local government, I must tell you that if what I heard is true, most of the local government chairmen that came after us did not have free hands to take decisions, to execute projects and do what we did. During our time, if a project is about a particular amount you would have to get the approval of the state government and we did. That was why we were able to execute many projects that we did. The late Chief Dehinde was able to tar many roads here as the Chairman of Ifo/Ota Local Government. I was the next person that tarred roads like him as far as this local government is concerned. There is virtually no ward that we did not touch. Was that replicated after we left there? What I expect the state governor to do after the local government election is to go back to the status quo and allow local government chairmen to perform to their capacity. Don’t put the people you know do not have the capacity to rule there. Select the best, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government has good hands. Put them there and allow them to work. I didn’t go to a school of local government administration. But I worked with a governor who would always tell you what to do. He would not ask you to go and do this. He would give you the parameter of what you can do and he would tell you if you do this or that, people would like it and he would ask you to do it if you can do it. That was what really helped me and I raise my shoulder high anywhere I go. So, after the election, they should give these people autonomy, if not total, at least the kind of autonomy that we had to decide our fate on our own, on our soil and in our local government. That is what we have to appeal to the governor to do after the local government election. If that is done, people would be happy again, because people are not happy now. You cannot go to the local government to make complaints and get response within 24 hours. You could not do that during the time of OGD, such a local government chairman would have problems. You just have to give response to your people and it must go with actions. As soon as he tells you this was what he wanted, he would say go and correct it, he would still go back to see if you have done so or not. Does that happen again after he left office, too bad?

