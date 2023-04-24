Many Mourn As Yul Edochie, Wife Lay Son To Rest

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, May Edochie have laid their son, Kambilichukwu to rest on Tuesday, April 24, 2023.

Benson Okonkwo, a Nollywood fast-rising actor and a junior colleague of Yul Edochie has led many to mourn with the Edochie family as they lay their son to rest.

Taking to his IG page, the fast-rising actor shared a photo of both Yul and May Edochie and their late son Kambilichukwu as he captioned it with prayers that the deceased would rest in peace and also prayed for them to be strong.

He penned “May the soul of Kambilichukwu Rest in peace. Be strong, The Edochies @mayyuledochie it’s well.