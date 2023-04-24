Arts & Entertainments

Many Mourn As Yul Edochie, Wife Lay Son To Rest

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, May Edochie have laid their son, Kambilichukwu to rest on Tuesday,  April 24, 2023.

Benson Okonkwo, a Nollywood fast-rising actor and a junior colleague of Yul Edochie has led many to mourn with the Edochie family as they lay their son to rest.

Taking to his IG page, the fast-rising actor shared a photo of both Yul and May Edochie and their late son Kambilichukwu as he captioned it with prayers that the deceased would rest in peace and also prayed for them to be strong.

He penned “May the soul of Kambilichukwu Rest in peace. Be strong, The Edochies @mayyuledochie it’s well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Benson Okonkwo (@bensonokonkwo)

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Many important life lessons from The Error

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A child born with a silver spoon is likely to not appreciate all he or she is provided with. This captures the story of Abigail, the protagonist in The Error, a play written by Omolabake Oladeji. Being born with a silver spoon does not always set one off on a path to greatness automatically. The […]
Arts & Entertainments

Sunday eviction: Maria, Big Brother prank Housemates

Posted on Author Adeniyi Oluwalonimi

Big Brother has explained to HOH Maria of his planned fake evictions for this Sunday. He made the disclosure during her dairy session on Friday. During Maria’s session, Biggie revealed that there would be no evictions and nominations this week and explained their plans for this weekend’s fake eviction show. She was told that on […]
Arts & Entertainments

Duke of Shomolu to lift entertainment industry with N9bn theatre project

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Following series of very successful theatre productions that have continued to resonate in the industry, celebrated investment banker and theatre producer, Joseph Edgar, also known as the ‘Duke of Somolu’, is set to further boost the entertainment industry with a N9 billion theatre project that will help in creating wealth and jobs in 2021. E […]

Leave a Comment