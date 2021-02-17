Many National Assembly members’ve forged certificates, PACAC alleges

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has lamented what it said was the decline in values in society, saying the development has not helped the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

Specifically, the PACAC noted that the public education system has crashed, accusing school authorities, students and parents of engaging in all forms of examination malpractices, to acquire unmerited grades.

According to the advisory committee, many Senators and members of the House of Representatives have forged certificates, a development it said accounted for their being sent packing.

The Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, levelled the allegation during a webinar monitored by New Telegraph.

The zoom meeting, according to PACAC, was aimed at reviewing the fight against corruption in the country so far and the way forward, with perspectives from civil society organisations (CSOs), as well as the media.

It was the view of the committee that with the said decline in values and orientation, not much could be achieved by anti-graft and other law enforcement agencies in the country.

“Then again, the findings have shown that progressively and for whatever reasons, there is a very serious decline in values in this country. People try to harvest where they have not sown. People build castles in the air.

“Materialism has crept into Nigerian society so much so that our young people begin to think big, even if they don’t have to work for it.

“So, I think this issue of values – values of hard work, honesty, sincerity, dedication, productivity, have to be revived in our country,” the Executive Secretary of PACAC said.

He expressed the fear that if nothing was done to arrest the drift in the nation’s value-system, the future may be doomed.

