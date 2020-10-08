‘Many not aware of blood donation benefits’

The Head of Voluntary Blood Donation Unit at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba, Lagos, Mrs Mercy Onofomi has criticised the practice in which many Nigerians shy away from donating blood voluntarily. Onofomi who blamed this on ignorance, however said Nigerians should prioritise blood donation as a strategy to live healthily. She disclosed this during a voluntary blood donation exercise organised by the Sound Alliance Foundation (SAF) in partnership with the Department of Haematology and Blood Transfusion Unit, LUTH.

“When we grow to a certain stage in life if you are not a regular donor, the bone marrow we store in the bones in the body will turn to a grey marrow but if you are a regular donor it will remain the way it is.

“It will not change and you will not carry any excess luggage and you will not over-work your heart. When you donate, your heart will be in better condition.” Onofomi, however, lamented that despite the fact that voluntary blood donation was improving in Nigeria, the COVID- 19 pandemic has seriously affected the progress. According to her, in LUTH, before COVID- 19, the hospital sees at least 24 voluntary donors every other month apart from the month of June which usually record as high as 64 donors due to the World Blood Donor Day.

“In the years past, hardly can you see 2,000 units of blood with a family replacement but recently, each year, we record up to 9,000 units annually apart from this year that we have COVID-19.” Speaking in similar vein, the Coordinator, SAF, Dr. Samuel Okerinde said the event was organised to raise awareness about blood donation. He said, “SAF is targeting at least 100 pints of blood which will be donated to LUTH free of charge.” On the health benefits of blood donation, Okerinde said it reduces iron levels in the blood which could as well prevent cancers.

Okerinde said: “Voluntary blood donation ensures good health for the donor. It helps to reduce weight and it also has good effects on cardiovascular health.” He said, “The best thing you can give someone is what can save lives; we don’t have that culture of voluntary blood donation in Nigeria. We need to raise more awareness on it.”

