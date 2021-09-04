News

Many of us don’t wish Buhari failure for good reason, says Ladi Thompson

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Rev Ladi Thompson has expressed the fact that many Nigerians do not wish President Muhammadu Buhari to leave a legacy of failure at the end of his eight years rule for good reason. He, however, said that to be remembered positively by history that he should leave a legacy of Nigerian National Health Care programme that should make cutting edge technology health delivery available for every Nigerian same as he availed himself in all his medical trips to the United Kingdom. ‘‘Apart from President Buhari’s personal desire to be well remembered there are many of us who have good reason for not wanting him to be associated in any way to a legacy of failure,’’ says Thompson. According him, the fact of him choosing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to step into his shoes when he was away for medical treatment in his first tenure, is a legacy to be remembered. ‘‘His tenure has been filled with great challenges and we must not forget the rash of illnesses that almost suffocated his tenure in the first term of his presidency.

‘‘The fact that he chose his Vice President to deputise for him instead of paying heed to dissenters was a great plus that increased his leadership stature in our eyes. We consider whatever his vice-president achieved to be a part of his legacy.’’ While recalling that both Christians and Muslims prayed fervently for his healing during his medical trip abroad, he said there was a hidden message in that gesture, which the president must seek to acutalise before he leaves office ‘‘I think that there was a hidden message from above in the fact that God heard our prayers but chose to save his life using the cutting edge technological advances of medical healthcare.

‘‘The cutting edge advances in regenerative medicine and stem cell research were not available here in Nigeria so God took our president to a nation where the potentials of its citizens had been developed to produce the medical miracle. ‘‘We all were witnesses to his dramatic recovery and I have believed that the greatest legacy of his tenure should be the activation of a Nigerian National Health Care programme that would in the shortest time make available for others here the same quality of medical care he received when he travelled abroad.

This is something that is still doable while his tenure lasts and I hope such a programme will be initiated. Furthermore, Thompson says that: ‘‘Another major plus that can be recorded to President Mohammed Buhari’s credit would be an “Almajiri Quantum Leap” project. ‘‘Anyone who remembers the teeming supporters in the political rallies of northern Nigeria and the Kano campaign in particular would understand this heart cry of mine. Every patriot in this coun-try would agree that the teeming millions of almajiri form the single largest constituency in Nigeria that deserves special attention.

‘‘Again, by employing cutting edge technology and engaging global partnership, I am persuaded that a minimum of five million almajiri can be transformed into employable citizens on the digital platform to fit into the digital global economy. While we may not totally solve the almajiri problem we would have made a quantum leap forward in our national history.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Constitution review won’t take Nigeria anywhere –Arogbofa, Olatubora

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The immediate past Secretary General of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation, Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, condemned the ongoing Constitution Review by the National Assembly, stating that the exercise will not yield the desired result. According to Arogbofa, the 1999 constitution as amended bear the mark of the military, hence the inability of previous governments to successfully […]
News

#EndSARS Protest: NECO postpones 2020 examination indefinitely

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

Following unrests in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protest, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has postponed its ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE), indefinitely. New Telegraph recalls that twice in less than two weeks, the Council had rescheduled some of the 2020 SSCE papers originally planned to be written in October […]
News

Lagos Assembly moves to criminalise illegal trade in human parts

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A bill to criminalise illegal trading in human organs has scaled the second reading at the Lagos State House of Assembly with the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, describing it as one of the best things to happen to the state. Before committing the bill to the House Committee on Health, Obasa said the committee should […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica