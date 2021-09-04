Many of us don’t wish Buhari failure for good reason, says Ladi Thompson

Rev Ladi Thompson has expressed the fact that many Nigerians do not wish President Muhammadu Buhari to leave a legacy of failure at the end of his eight years rule for good reason. He, however, said that to be remembered positively by history that he should leave a legacy of Nigerian National Health Care programme that should make cutting edge technology health delivery available for every Nigerian same as he availed himself in all his medical trips to the United Kingdom. ‘‘Apart from President Buhari’s personal desire to be well remembered there are many of us who have good reason for not wanting him to be associated in any way to a legacy of failure,’’ says Thompson. According him, the fact of him choosing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to step into his shoes when he was away for medical treatment in his first tenure, is a legacy to be remembered. ‘‘His tenure has been filled with great challenges and we must not forget the rash of illnesses that almost suffocated his tenure in the first term of his presidency.

‘‘The fact that he chose his Vice President to deputise for him instead of paying heed to dissenters was a great plus that increased his leadership stature in our eyes. We consider whatever his vice-president achieved to be a part of his legacy.’’ While recalling that both Christians and Muslims prayed fervently for his healing during his medical trip abroad, he said there was a hidden message in that gesture, which the president must seek to acutalise before he leaves office ‘‘I think that there was a hidden message from above in the fact that God heard our prayers but chose to save his life using the cutting edge technological advances of medical healthcare.

‘‘The cutting edge advances in regenerative medicine and stem cell research were not available here in Nigeria so God took our president to a nation where the potentials of its citizens had been developed to produce the medical miracle. ‘‘We all were witnesses to his dramatic recovery and I have believed that the greatest legacy of his tenure should be the activation of a Nigerian National Health Care programme that would in the shortest time make available for others here the same quality of medical care he received when he travelled abroad.

This is something that is still doable while his tenure lasts and I hope such a programme will be initiated. Furthermore, Thompson says that: ‘‘Another major plus that can be recorded to President Mohammed Buhari’s credit would be an “Almajiri Quantum Leap” project. ‘‘Anyone who remembers the teeming supporters in the political rallies of northern Nigeria and the Kano campaign in particular would understand this heart cry of mine. Every patriot in this coun-try would agree that the teeming millions of almajiri form the single largest constituency in Nigeria that deserves special attention.

‘‘Again, by employing cutting edge technology and engaging global partnership, I am persuaded that a minimum of five million almajiri can be transformed into employable citizens on the digital platform to fit into the digital global economy. While we may not totally solve the almajiri problem we would have made a quantum leap forward in our national history.”

