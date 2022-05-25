News

Many ongoing projects lack EIA, LASG raises the alarm

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, has raised the alarm over many ongoing projects in different parts of the state that failed to pass through due process. Hence, the state government insisted that henceforth, all individuals, public and private project owners developers must subject all projects to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process and obtain EIA approval on every project before implementation or face the full weight of the Law. He said the action of project owners or developers is tantamount to undermining government’s efforts at protecting the State Environment and safeguarding public health.

Bello, who explained that EIA is a formal process for identifying the likely impacts that may arise from a proposed activity of a project on the environment, human health and social economic activities, said the time has come for all projects to be subjected to EIA in the conception stage because of the multifarious benefits. He said: “EIA helps in identifying the likely adverse and beneficial impacts of a project on the host environment and aims at putting in place measures to mitigate the negative effects.”

 

