Many pastors are neck-deep in spiritism, says Olarinde

Convener of Heal the Church Outreach (HECO), Dr. Wole Olarinde, leads concerned pastors and believers to champion the course of restoring the glory of the Church in Nigeria. Olarinde, expresses disenchantment with what he described as festering unwholesome practices in the church, and wants government to make enabling law, empowering the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to have control over church operations in Nigeria, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

What is your overview of unwholesome practices in Nigerian churches today?

The unwholesome practices in lots of Nigerian churches today are caused by the gullibility of most church goers, especially the failure of believers to know and understand their heritage and freedom in Christ. Most preachers lash on the gullibility of their followers or church members to enrich themselves.

However, I believe that believers must take more of the blame for the rot in the church of Nigeria than the preachers. When you fail to read your Bible as the only basis and standard for your living, you will gullibly depend on the dictates of your pastor as the basis for your living.

You are a publisher. What sparked your interest in this pursuit, to champion Heal the Church Outreach (HECO)?

Heal the Church Outreach (HECO), the Church Revival Movement is a vision of necessity. It was inspired and committed into my hands by the Lord to raise brethren like Nehemiah to restore the lost glory of the Church in Nigeria. HECO was etched in my heart recently as a response to an attempt by one of my friends in the Christian ministry to drag a popular apostle to the police over an unwholesome miracle money alert act that the said apostle performed in the U.S. Instinctively, I supported that very bold attempt before the Lord cautioned, and impressed upon my heart that matters among brethren should not be taken to the infidels to seat over according to the scripture.

The attempt by this friend to drag the apostle to police was an honest response to address the increasing rots in the Nigerian church in order to ensure sanity in the running of churches in Nigeria. But the Bible says there is a way that seems right to a man but the end thereof is destruction.

Dragging the apostle to the police over an unwholesome miracle money alert may cause collateral damage to the Church. Before now the Nigerian church has been facing severe criticisms on the social media even by fellow Christian brethren, over undignifying acts traced to some frontline members of the body of Christ in Nigeria.

Are you saying that it’s better to leave unwholesome practices in the body of Christ unchecked, to prevent collateral damage to the Church?

No! What I’m driving at is that correcting, condemning or criticizing questionable acts or practices in churches, or by church leaders in the public space, particularly on the social media, is an improper channel to doing so.

Of course, the excesses of some churches and church leaders should be checked for the sake of the image of the Church. But there are several ways into the market. Out of pure and zealous concerns over the malpractices in lots of churches today, some brethren resort to posting sincere and honest write ups on the social media to call the body of Christ unto repentance from unwholesome practices and developments that are affecting the Church of Jesus Christ in this end time. Many of these concerned brethren who harp on the social media to correct or criticise the ills in churches today obviously mean well for the Church.

Unfortunately, most of them are tagged ‘enemies’ of the Church or ‘Church critics’, especially when their criticisms are about the fathers in the faith. Many also zealous and honest brethren often silence the ‘Church critics’ with the scripture “touch not my anointed and no my prophet no harms.”

But should we continue watching iniquities thriving in the Church of Jesus Christ in the name of “touch not my prophet” or for the fear of being tagged a Church critic or an enemy of the Church?

The Lord told me using the social media to correct or criticize perceived errors or iniquities in the Church of Jesus Christ, no matter how honest the intention, it will further expose the Church to public ridicule and odium to the wrath of God upon the honest ‘Church critics.’ The Lord said the solutions to the problems or charlatan practices in the Church today are within the Church.

Could dwell a little on the issues of church leaders frisking congregants?

Like I said above, it takes a fool to fool a fool. If you don’t make yourself foolish no preacher or pastor can frisk you.

Nevertheless, our mission is to redirect the mind of the church and the hearts of church leaders back to the essence of the gospel (which is pure salvation) and the need for them to feed the flock and not to frisk the flock. God expressly instructs preachers “feed my lamb,” and not frisk my lamb. Those preachers or pastors that frisk the Lamb of God instead of feeding them are sons and daughters of perdition.

What’s your view on the situation where we have rich churches but large percentage members very poor members?

It is not a matter of whether the development is biblical or not. It is simply that most church goers or followers allowed themselves to be fooled and exploited at their own volition and gullibility.

My take on this is that people should return to the Bible as the only basis for their living. I can only blame those who surrender their lives for exploitation more than their exploiters.

For those exploiters, except they repent, they should await their judgment and punishment from God someday. My only concern is that people should be awake to their rights and privileges in God, once they are truly born again.

It has been said that some church operators aren’t different from Babalawo. What’s your take on that?

Of course, the Bible says ‘by their fruit you shall know them.’ There are so many houses of Dibia (babalawo or native doctors) called churches today. You can easily know the babalawos in priestly ropes or trending suits if you have a discerning spirit. It is your choice to be pastored by ‘pastorawo’ or a genuine pastor. I still heap the blames on those who patronise them. The true Church of Jesus is not a house of Dibia.

Shouldn’t the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have a legal empowerment to regulate the activities of churches in Nigeria in order to ensure sanity in the Church?

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as constituted cannot regulate the activities of churches in Nigeria except the Nigerian government empowers the association to do so. Heal the Church Outreach (HECO) will support any move to heal the church or sanitise the running of churches in Nigeria including canvassing legislative power for CAN to regulate the activities of churches in the country.

How possible is this considering the fact that Nigerian churches frown at government interference in their affairs?

When you fail to put your house in order, outsiders will do so for you. It is unfortunate that most churches hide under spirituality to perpetrate evil. Ordinarily the government should have no reason to interfere in church affairs.

But the government cannot be denied her responsibility of ensuring probity, orderliness and sanity in all the sectors in the country, including the religion sector.

In some countries, like U.K the government has bodies that regulate religious activities in their countries. As a result, religious organisations in such countries, particularly churches, are rarely in the news for bad reasons unlike in Nigeria.

If we do not want the government to regulate the Church, the Church must regulate itself else charlatanism in churches will continue to thrive in our country.

What is your position on the controversial CAMA Bill that the government proposed in 2020, regarding religious activities in the country?

Knowledge is power. It is a sheer disaster to sacrifice knowledge for spirituality. When the CAMA bill came up last year 2020, as a church reporter, my initial view was that it was intended to whittle down the influence of some churches in Nigeria until I interviewed Dr. Olumide Emmanuel on the issue.

When he (Emmanuel) shed light on the controversial bill I admitted most church leaders in Nigeria are actually ignorant of the essence of the proposed law.

As a church leader, if you have nothing to hide you shouldn’t be scared of the CAMA. Lots of pastors were literally armed to the teeth to fight the government against the CAMA until they read Dr. Emmanuel’s explanation on the matter and then calmed down.

The CAMA ill I believe is an attempt by the government to bring sanity to church administration in Nigeria. But if the church in Nigeria is skeptical and wary of the government’s direct regulation of church administration in the country, the church should allow the government to empower CAN to do so.

What exactly is the mission of Heal the Church Outreach?

The mission of Heal the Church Outreach is to look inward (within the church) for the solutions to the problems in the church. Our mandate is to call a solemn assembly of church leaders and believers generally to discuss issues about the church and proffer solutions to those issues without resorting to washing our dirty linen in public. Our vision is

