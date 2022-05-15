Many presidential aspirants will step down before primaries –Oluwajana

Barrister Bankole Oluwajana is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate past chairman of the party in the South-West. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks about the long list of aspirants and what should inform delegates’ choice at the presidential primaries

How do you see the recent meeting of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West with presidential aspirants in the zone?

It was a wonderful arrangement. When that meeting was summoned, people thought that it would not happen, that how would the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi and Senator Ibikunle Amosun come together? But it indeed held and the resolution that emerged from there was a wonderful one.

More than anything else, it was resolved that the South-West should produce the next president of Nigeria, whether it is Asiwaju or Osinbajo or Fayemi or anyone of them; that the aspirants should go and do their work to gain support of the delegates and tell their followers to stop abusing one another. Now, since then there have been no attacks either against Asiwaju, Osinbajo or any other aspirants. I can assure you that at the eve of the primaries the whole issue will be settled because there is an inbuilt mechanism in the APC for settling such matters.

How do you see the argument about whether the South-West or South-East should produce the next president, given the fact that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and VP Osinbajo have taken 16 years?

Let me say this. When people talk about South-West and South-East, they have forgotten that we are running a democracy and not a military regime. It is a known fact that the places where the APC is popular are in the South-West and the North.

In as much as we are looking at the global picture, that is talking about the entire Nigeria, you should understand that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) are popular in the South-East. So such parties can pick their candidates from the South-East.

The point is that none of the political parties in the country today should pick its presidential candidate from the North. We in the APC know where we are popular and we will pick our candidate accordingly. Thank God we are getting all our members and sympathisers together. By the grace of God when it comes to the turn of the South again in the next dispensation we will be more than glad to let it swing elsewhere.

But it is easier for us to sell the APC in the South-West and the North and in the South- South we can have a reasonable number of supporters, while our Eastern brothers put their house in order. All these cries about IPOB and unknown gunmen should stop. Nobody is going to beg anybody with the presidency. If you want it, bring your followers. The South-East will not be given the presidency on a platter of gold.

You said these issues will be settled latest on the eve of the primaries, are you saying some of these 27 presidential aspirants on the platform of the APC will step down?

Certainly they will. That is the way it normally happens. In fact, many will step down and at the end of the day the number will shrink to a manageable figure, but having said that, by that time there will be a consensus about those who will go into the primaries. That has always been the story.

How do you see the entrance of the Central Bank’s governor into the presidential race?

It is a disaster, a complete disaster. I begin to question the judgement of Mr. Godwin Emefiele. Somebody that is the governor of CBN should know that such declaration of intention would affect the strength of the naira. He should know by now. Look at what has happened to the value of naira since he made that declaration. It has dropped more rapidly than ever before such that it is now exchanging for about N600 to one dollar.

The value has dropped since the declaration of the man who is supposed to be the caretaker of the strength of our economy for the presidential race. Besides this, his declaration will also lead to the compromise of the sensitive materials we are going to use for the election.

I won’t be surprised if such a man emerges as president that somebody will go to court claiming that election materials kept in the CBN have been doctored. His current position is largely uninformed; I don’t want to call it complete illiteracy. For God’s sake he should have known better.

He was the Managing Director of a bank, and he should have known the possible impact of such action on the economy of the country.

As a lawyer, what is the position of the combined effects of the CBN Act, Public Service Rules and even the Nigerian Constitution on Emefiele’s action?

Let me quickly say this. I don’t want to go into the nitty gritty of what the provisions of the laws are in this case, because that will require a painstaking analysis of such laws. I need to read through every section of the Acts and I am yet to do that.

But I have listened to a lot of contributions on the issue in the last few days in that respect and the aggregate opinion is that the man is largely uninformed, his action almost bothering on complete illiteracy.

The governor of CBN for God’s sake should have done an analysis of his action before embarking on this mission. To me, there are laws no doubt governing a lot of issues but there are also certain things that bother on morality, and you and I know that morality is stronger than law.

As we get closer to the 2023 elections, what should be paramount in the minds of the presidential aspirants?

How to move Nigeria forwards should be the first issue. Nigerians need a leader who has semblance of modernization not a dem- agogue, but somebody who understands contemporary global issues. The country needs a new infusion of ideas for national development. We don’t need a leader who will lead with outdated strategies.

Nigeria has moved forward from what it was 20 years ago. Today we are talking about data, artificial intelligence and social media. We need a leader who is highly knowledgeable in these areas, someone who knows what is going on out there. When we talk about sustainable development, empowerment, technology, we need somebody who has a grasp of all these and the level of development that is going on around the world.

We don’t need a politician who will govern Nigeria with the strategies used in the days of Tafawa Balewa of Sehu Shagari, maybe somebody like Obafemi Awolowo because he was ahead of his time. For me, I will say these are the people we need. I know we have some aspirants like that in the APC but I will not mention them in order not to be accused of being prejudiced against others.

We are not talking about age here, because you can be 40 or 50 years old and yet be outdated in terms of contemporary skills and modernization. Nigeria needs to move forward in line with what is going on around the world. If we have a president who is well-educated and well informed with relevant leadership qualities, Nigeria will move forward.

Here we are also talking about understanding the economy, which also includes security and stability. You don’t need to be a General to understand security. We don’t need a leader who will get to the top by distributing money to the delegates and buying votes all over the country, rather, we have gone beyond that. We need somebody who will unite the country and harness its potential for overall development.

What should be the overriding interest at the primaries – national interest or personal interest, ideas or distribution of money to delegates?

We are already talking about it. The delegates should listen to the ideas these aspirants have in order to move Nigeria forward. We need an infusion of new ideas. If you don’t understand Nigeria’s challenges, it is going to be difficult to move the nation forward. We don’t need 419 presidential aspirants.

