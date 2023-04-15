Arts & Entertainments

Many React As Actor Jigan Withdraws Case Against Asake (Video)

Nollywood comic actor, Jigan Babaoja has made a U-turn after he received an alert of a huge sum of money from Afrobeat singer, Asake who chose to surprise him.

New Telegraph had on Thursday threatened to sue singers disparaging him in their song.

While issuing the threat, actor Jigan called out Asake for using his deformity in his song and threatened to sue him, adding that he would make him a scapegoat for other musicians to learn.

But taking to his Instagram page on Friday night, the comic actor announced he had withdrawn the case against Asake, at the same time declaring his huge support for him in a viral video he shared.

The 29-year-old actor shared a screenshot of credit alert from Asake, saying no one should ever fight him over Asake.

He, however lay a curse on anyone who would fight the singer on his behalf, adding that he just realized Asake is his blood brother in another video he shared on his instagram page.

He wrote “Asake ti tewo! No one in this world should ever fight him over me again!

“God go punish anyone that fights! Asake for me!! Good night lovers!! Mr. Money thank you @asakemusic”

Reacting to it, Adeniyi Johnson and his fans noted how money is power.

Adeniyi Johnson wrote, “Money is powerful o”

OneAdepamilerin wrote, “Moh bad riko???

One Manny Monie wrote, “Nah you talk am now oo egbon

One Eva Properties wrote, “Power of Money

One Neo Phlames wrote, “Na like this them dey act mad inside Yoruba movies

One Oluwayomex wrote, “You don collect money Baba”

