Many sustain injuries in Langtang South LGA as 2 Plateau council chairmen clash

There was drama at the weekend at Sabon Gida community of Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State when the chairman of Langtang South Local Government, Vincent Bulus Venman and the immediate past chairman of Langtang North Local Government, Ubandoma Laven clashed during an annual event known as resettlement day celebration in the area. Our Correspondent reports that the clash between the two chairmen immediately turned into a fight between rival political youths of the APC and PDP leaving several persons injured in the process. Hon. Ubandoma Laven is a political godson of late Chief Solomon Lar, and a close ally of Hon Beni Lar, daughter of the late Chief Lar and the current member representing Langtang North/ Langtang South in the House of Representatives, while Vincent is the current chairman of Langtang South LG. It was gathered that the free for all started when the immediate past chairman of Langtang North, Hon Ubandoma Laven who is a member of the PDP stormed the venue of the occasion and was called upon by the Master of Ceremony to come to the high table to take his seat. An eye witness, Lanchang Timpil told our Correspondent that the introduction of Hon. Laven did not go well with Hon Vincent Bulus Venman, and was alleged to have stood up immediately walked up to Hon Ubandoma Laven and slapped him to the astonishment of people. “This action suddenly created tension in the community, which resulted into a stampede among the youths, leading to many people being injured. “As I speak to you, so many people are injured, this sad development created tension in the whole Langtang South, amongst those injured is the Chairman of Langtang South, Hon Vincent Bulus Venman and he is currently receiving treatment at home, while Laven was smuggled out. Another citizen of the state who called himself Titus said the violent clashes among suspected political thugs have increased in Langtang South in recent weeks.
Baba Ijesha: Court plays forensic video recording of 14-year-old girl
The video of the 14-year-old girl allegedly defiled by Nollywood Actor, James Olanrewajua. k.a. BabaIjeshawasyesterday played before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo (Mrs) of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. The video recording, played before the court, contained a forensic interview showing the 14-year-old girl seated on a sofa, while interacting with a child expert, Mrs Olabisi […]
Missing organs: Benue youths lynch fleeing prophet
Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Irate youths have murdered the owner of Divine Shadow Church, Prophet Jacob Uhembe, at Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State over his alleged involvement in mysterious disappearance of male genital organs in the community. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed this […]
Traditional ruler, 5 others killed in fresh Plateau attack
Musa Pam, Jos Again unknown gunmen on Monday night attacked and killed a traditional ruler, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon and five other persons in Wereng Village of Riyom Local Government Council of Plateau State The member representing Riyom Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong confirmed the attack and murder […]
