Metro & Crime

Many traders feared kidnapped on Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Bandits on Wednesday reportedly abducted an unspecified number of traders travelling to Kano from Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to have blocked the highway between Birnin Gwari and Kaduna at Unguwar Yako forest where they abducted the traders.

When contacted to confirm the development, Kaduna Police spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Jailge did not respond to media request for comments.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said the victims were likely on a business trip from Birnin Gwari axis to Kano.

He added: “We spotted four empty vehicles and they said an unspecified number of persons moving from Birnin-Gwari axis to Kano have been kidnapped.”

The Birnin-Gwari road has remained a hot spot for kidnappers and bandits who terrorise travellers.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Policemen tag social media influencer gay, collect N26,000

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Three policemen attached to Ogudu Police Station have been accused by a social media influencer, Olumide Bakare, of collecting N26,000 from him at Ojota area of Lagos State. Bakare said he was inside an Uber car when the vehicle was stopped at Ojota and the driver was ordered to go back to their station at […]

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom set to establish Audit Commission

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom State government has granted approval for the establishment of an Audit Commission to ensure transparency and accountability in the runing of the state administration. This was part of the resolutions of the Executive Council Meeting of Tuesday, presided over by the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, at Government House, Uyo. Briefing State House […]
Metro & Crime

Accident claims 3 lives, injures 33 persons in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

At least three persons have been killed and 33 others injured in an accident on Gwacipe bridge in Lambatta area of Niger State.   The accident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, was allegedly caused by a commercial trailer overspeeding and due to its being over loaded, it lost control on the bridge and crashed.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica