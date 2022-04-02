Many trapped as building under construction collapses in Taraba

Many workers are believed to be trapped when an ongoing building under construction collapsed in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital on Friday. Sources said the building belonging to a popular businessman, killed a labourer while three others still remain trapped in the building. The story building which is opposite Taraba State Polytechnic Jalingo gate, was on the first floor of construction before the incident occurred when the labourers were at work. The owner, Mr. Uche Obi is currently facing a legal battle with the Standard Organization of Nigeria in court over the alleged selling of substandard building materials. As at the time of filing this report, men of the Security and Civil Defence Corps and the police were seen at the scene trying to rescue the trapped labourers.
General, ex-DSS chief condemn new police dress code
A retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has sent the approval of a new dress code for policewomen has the potential of causing “religious acrimony”. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on Friday permitted policewomen to wear stud earrings and headscarves under their berets or peak caps while […]
FG apologises over ‘misleading tweet’ on bank’s account holders to re-register
The Federal Government has apologised for its tweet ordering all account holders in the country to obtain and fill self-certification forms. In a directive contained in a series of tweets (now deleted) on Thursday, the federal government said each account holder must submit the filled forms in their respective financial institutions. In another tweet yesterday, […]
LG chairman unveils internal revenue logo
As part of the strategies to enhance revenue drive in his council and address the problem of double taxation, the Executive Chairman of Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA, Olusesan Mayokun Daini has unveiled the internal revenue logo of Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA to ensure prudency and accountability of the revenue generating team. Speaking at the unveiling, Daini said the […]
