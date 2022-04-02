News

Many trapped as building under construction collapses in Taraba

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Many workers are believed to be trapped when an ongoing building under construction collapsed in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital on Friday. Sources said the building belonging to a popular businessman, killed a labourer while three others still remain trapped in the building. The story building which is opposite Taraba State Polytechnic Jalingo gate, was on the first floor of construction before the incident occurred when the labourers were at work. The owner, Mr. Uche Obi is currently facing a legal battle with the Standard Organization of Nigeria in court over the alleged selling of substandard building materials. As at the time of filing this report, men of the Security and Civil Defence Corps and the police were seen at the scene trying to rescue the trapped labourers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

General, ex-DSS chief condemn new police dress code

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

A retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has sent the approval of a new dress code for policewomen has the potential of causing “religious acrimony”.   The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on Friday permitted policewomen to wear stud earrings and headscarves under their berets or peak caps while […]
News Top Stories

FG apologises over ‘misleading tweet’ on bank’s account holders to re-register

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has apologised for its tweet ordering all account holders in the country to obtain and fill self-certification forms. In a directive contained in a series of tweets (now deleted) on Thursday, the federal government said each account holder must submit the filled forms in their respective financial institutions. In another tweet yesterday, […]
News

LG chairman unveils internal revenue logo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the strategies to enhance revenue drive in his council and address the problem of double taxation, the Executive Chairman of Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA, Olusesan Mayokun Daini has unveiled the internal revenue logo of Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA to ensure prudency and accountability of the revenue generating team. Speaking at the unveiling, Daini said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica