Many trapped as building under construction collapses in Taraba

Many workers are believed to be trapped when an ongoing building under construction collapsed in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital on Friday. Sources said the building belonging to a popular businessman, killed a labourer while three others still remain trapped in the building. The story building which is opposite Taraba State Polytechnic Jalingo gate, was on the first floor of construction before the incident occurred when the labourers were at work. The owner, Mr. Uche Obi is currently facing a legal battle with the Standard Organization of Nigeria in court over the alleged selling of substandard building materials. As at the time of filing this report, men of the Security and Civil Defence Corps and the police were seen at the scene trying to rescue the trapped labourers.

