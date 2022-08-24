Maple College students get $1m scholarships

Some institutions have awarded scholarships worth over $1 million to some students of Maple Canadian College (MCC), Lekki, Lagos, in the justconcluded 2021/22 school year following their excellent performances.

This is as the college offers a Grade 12 Canadian curriculum programme that successfully combines the experience of on-site Canadian-trained course instructors and a topnotch Learning Management System (LMS).

According to the Principal, Mrs. Tinuade Olufolabi, a total of $1.7 million in scholarships are awarded yearly.

“Statistics indicate that more than seven per cent of college and university students will earn a scholarship,” she said, adding that this is primarily due to either the huge number of applicants competing for the limited available scholarships or the high academic requirements necessary to obtain one.

Olufolabi said the college in partnership with Rosedale Academy Canada has found a way to wave the magic wand by providing a 10-month pathway programme to the OSSD (Ontario Secondary School Diploma) – a certificate awarded by the Ontario Ministry of Education Canada.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...