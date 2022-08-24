News

Maple College students get $1m scholarships

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Some institutions have awarded scholarships worth over $1 million to some students of Maple Canadian College (MCC), Lekki, Lagos, in the justconcluded 2021/22 school year following their excellent performances.

 

This is as the college offers a Grade 12 Canadian curriculum programme that successfully combines the experience of on-site Canadian-trained course instructors and a topnotch Learning Management System (LMS).

 

According to the Principal, Mrs. Tinuade Olufolabi, a total of $1.7 million in scholarships are awarded yearly.

 

“Statistics indicate that more than seven per cent of college and university students will earn a scholarship,” she said, adding that this is primarily due to either the huge number of applicants competing for the limited available scholarships or the high academic requirements necessary to obtain one.

 

Olufolabi said the college in partnership with Rosedale Academy Canada has found a way to wave the magic wand by providing a 10-month pathway programme to the OSSD (Ontario Secondary School Diploma) – a certificate awarded by the Ontario Ministry of Education Canada.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

350 Stranded Nigerians return from UAE, Pakistan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has evacuated 350 stranded Nigerians from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via Twitter, which confirmed this yesterday, said the Nigerians were onboard Emirates Airlines plane. NIDCOM noted that the repatriated citizens would embark on the 14-day selfisolation period to ascertain their COVID-19 status. […]
News

Biden’s popularity rises slightly as coronavirus cases fall – poll

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating has increased somewhat over the past few weeks, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, as coronavirus infection rates slowed. The latest national public opinion poll, conducted Oct. 6-7, found that 48% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, which is up by 4 percentage points from a similar […]
News Top Stories

Employment: MSMEs have gulped N100bn since 2017 –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Government has said about N100 billion has been disbursed through the Development Bank of Nigeria to facilitate Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country since 2017.   Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, who made the disclosure, while flagging off disbursement of empowerment items to women in Jos, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica