The management and students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State are still savouring the emergence of the institution as the Best in Software Development Programme, at the just concluded 11th Information Technology (IT) Development contest held at the Crescent University, Abeokuta.

This is as another student of the state polytechnic, named after the late business mogul, Chief Moshood Kasimawo Abiola, won the Google’s Campus representative slot.

The software development is a Web-Based Health Application designed to provide tips on health issues and also handles news blog on how some diseases can be controlled and cured.

MAPOLY outshined other participating institutions in the Software Development Challenge, beating others including Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa and Crescent University, Abeokuta to the second and third positions respectively.

The duets of Adebiyi Samod (ND II) and Akindipe Odunola (HND II) featured in Quiz context; while Adebayo Michael (HND II) Adeshile Oluwaseyi (HND II) took part in Presentation and both Adebayo Michael (HND II); and Adeniji Quadri (ND II) competed in Coding Challenge.

In her welcome remarks, the Chairperson of Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) and the Director, Bureau of Information Technology of the state, Mrs. Olatundun Adekunte noted that the objective of the competition was to provide a platform with which to build and enhance ICT skills, interests and attitude among students of tertiary institutions in the state.

She said: “The competition was designed to provide the needed medium of interaction between international organisations and students of tertiary institutions in the state.”

“It will also provide the medium of interaction among the students of tertiary institutions in the state and create a platform for encouraging institutions in the state to participate in national and international competitions.”

