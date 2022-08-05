News

MAPOLY expels, suspends 90 students for exam malpractice

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, has expelled 30 students and suspended 60 others for examination misconduct. Acting Rector Adeoye Odedeji said this during the Matriculation and Oath-Taking of new students yesterday. Odedeji said the decision was taken as part of the effort to sanitize the school. He said the authorities frown on any antisocial behaviour, examination misconduct, indecent dressing, secret associations and others, which they have sworn against. The Rector said: “Some people have a penchant for tinted vehicles, but for the security of our staff and students, they are not allowed to gain access to our campus. We have also made efforts to register the motorcycle operations at the gate to ensure those that carry our students are known to us. “I will only advise you not to take motorcycles on a long distance if you must take it at all.”

 

