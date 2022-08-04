MAPOLY expels, suspends 90 students for examination malpractice

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, has expelled 30 students and suspended 60 others for examination misconduct.

The Acting Rector of the school, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, disclosed this during the Matriculation and Oath-Taking Ceremony of new students on Thursday.

Odedeji said the decision was taken as part of efforts of the management at sanitising the school.

He disclosed that the management of the polytechnic frowns at any anti-social behaviours, examination misconduct, indecent dressing, secret associations and others, which they have sworn against.

“Your primary aim on this campus is to obtain a certificate which will help you achieve in life, be informed that management frowns at some anti-social behaviours, examination misconduct, indecent dressing, secret associations which you have sworn against today. The polytechnic recently expelled 30 students and suspended another 60 students for examination misconduct,” Odedeji said.

According to him, students are not allowed to enter the school premises with cars that have tinted glasses, for security reasons, warning the students on their use of commercial motorcycles.

