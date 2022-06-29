Education

MAPOLY lecturers threaten strike over 55 months unremitted deductions, others

Lecturers of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiodun Polytechnic (MAPOLY), on Wednesday issued a 21-day ultimatum to Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay their 55 months unremitted pension deductions and address issues concerning their welfare or risk an industrial action.

The lecturers, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union (ASUP), MAPOLY chapter, issued the threat in a letter, dated Tuesday, June 28 and addressed to the governor.

This is coming barely two days after organised labour began an indefinite strike over what it termed the “pathetic plight” of workers in the state.

The union, in the letter, signed by its Chairman, Osifalujo Babatunde and the Secretary, Adegunle Tomisi accused the Abiodun-led administration of neglecting the institution, especially in the area of subversion.

They lamented that the government had failed to fund the institution, saying the school had been running “solely on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)”.

They also lamented the insensitivity of the government to their welfare and the failure of Abiodun to appoint a substantive Rector for the institution for the last two years.

Some of their demands included: domestication and implementation of the Federal Polytechnic (Amendment) Act, 2019 as specified by NBTE, implementation and payment of minimum wages for workers, implementation of all back-log of appointments and promotions of staff and the payment of over 27 months outstanding check-off dues deductions to the union.

 

