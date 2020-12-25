MAPOLY lecturers threaten strike over unpaid salaries

Lecturers of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over their unpaid salaries and allowances.

The lecturers, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), MAPOLY chapter, vowed to go on strike from 2nd January, 2021 if their demands were not met by both the management of the school and the Ogun State government. They said this in a communique, dated 21st December, 2020 after an emergency congress, claiming that it had not been paid salaries for five months.

The union also accused the management of the school of not paying its members “honorarium for the part-time classes/ lectures they held for five consecutive semesters” and not promoting members for four year

The Communique signed by Chairman of the Union, Babatunde Osifalujo and the Secretary, Tomisi Adegunle reads: “The emergency Congress of our union 21st December, 2020 to deliberate on pressing issues affecting the welfare of our members. The congress observed as follows; “The apparent indifference of the management to our members’ wellbeing is exemplified in the disdain the union’s correspondences are treate

