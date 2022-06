MAPOLY lecturers threaten strike over unremitted deductions

The federal government has called on the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to radically change its development oriented programmes to ensure that they tackle the rising incidence of poverty and social disruptions in Africa. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the call in Abuja, while receiving a delegation of the France candidate […]

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed plans to embark on a four-year redevelopment plan with massive tree planting along Lagos-Epe and Badagry Expressway, aimed at ensuring resilient and sustainable environment in the state. Speaking during the inauguration of Urban Regeneration Gardens, along Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Lekki Expressway, Ajah, as part […]

Lecturers of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiodun Polytechnic (MAPOLY) yesterday issued a 21-day ultimatum to Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay their 55 months’ unremitted pension deductions and address issues concerning their welfare or risk industrial action. The lecturers, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union (ASUP), MAPOLY chapter, issued the threat in a letter dated June 28 addressed to the governor. This came barely two days after organised labour began an indefinite strike over what it termed the “pathetic plight” of workers in the state. The union in the letter by Osifalujo Babatunde (Chairman) and Adegunle Tomisi (Secretary) accused the Abiodun administration of neglecting the institution, especially in the area of subvention.

