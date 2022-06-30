MAPOLY lecturers threaten strike over unremitted deductions

Lecturers of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiodun Polytechnic (MAPOLY) yesterday issued a 21-day ultimatum to Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay their 55 months’ unremitted pension deductions and address issues concerning their welfare or risk industrial action. The lecturers, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union (ASUP), MAPOLY chapter, issued the threat in a letter dated June 28 addressed to the governor. This came barely two days after organised labour began an indefinite strike over what it termed the “pathetic plight” of workers in the state. The union in the letter by Osifalujo Babatunde (Chairman) and Adegunle Tomisi (Secretary) accused the Abiodun administration of neglecting the institution, especially in the area of subvention.
