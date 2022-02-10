MAPOLY student jailed 7months for impersonation

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday sentenced a 24-yearold student of Computer Science at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Adebowale Babatunde Ismail, to seven months imprisonment for criminal offence of impersonation. The conviction followed his prosecution by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and FinancialCrimesCommission( EFCC), for committing the offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015, andpunishableunderSection 22 (2) (b) of the same Act. Arraigned before Justice Uche Agomoh, Ismail, according to the EFCC, fraudulently represented himself as Annabel Torrens to one John Dauherty through an email address: dsprinklse@gmail. com in order to take advantage of his victim. Uponhisarraignment, hepleaded ‘guilty’ to the one count charge, thus prompting the prosecution counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, to review the facts of the case and prayed thecourttoconvictand sentence Adebowale as charged.

