MAPOLY student jailed 7months for impersonation

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday sentenced a 24-yearold student of Computer Science at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Adebowale Babatunde Ismail, to seven months imprisonment for criminal offence of impersonation. The conviction followed his prosecution by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and FinancialCrimesCommission( EFCC), for committing the offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015, andpunishableunderSection 22 (2) (b) of the same Act. Arraigned before Justice Uche Agomoh, Ismail, according to the EFCC, fraudulently represented himself as Annabel Torrens to one John Dauherty through an email address: dsprinklse@gmail. com in order to take advantage of his victim. Uponhisarraignment, hepleaded ‘guilty’ to the one count charge, thus prompting the prosecution counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, to review the facts of the case and prayed thecourttoconvictand sentence Adebowale as charged.

 

Two killed, three injured in Ogun hotel explosion

At least two people lost their lives yesterday while three others were seriously injured in a yet another gas explosion in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The explosion occurred at the Conference Hotel, Oke-Mosan, a few metres away from the Governor’s Office. The hotel is reportedly owned by former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga […]
Sanwo-Olu to Imams : Spread COVID-19 prevention tips in your sermons

….Launches Hajj Savings Scheme initiative   Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Sunday called on imams and other islamic clerics in the state to spread the message of established safety protocols during their sermons to reduce the rising cases of the coronavirus in the state.   The governor, who said that the state government just […]
Terror in Ebonyi community over deity

…Police, Army arrest 14 warlords, recover arms There is palpable fear in Ihe Autonomous community, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the wanton destruction of property worth millions of naira in Ndi Iheme village of the community by warlords suspected to be from Ndiobasi, a neighbouring village. This is even as Police […]

