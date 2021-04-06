Education

MAPOLY to award B.Tech, gets govt approval

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of the determination of the Ogun State Government to improve provision and the delivery of quality of education in the state with a view to meeting the demand for technological and vocational manpower need for development, Governor Dapo Abiodun has given Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta the approval to award Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech).

 

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu conveyed the government’s approval in a letter of March 23 signed by the State Director, Primary and Higher Education, Dr. Olanloye Waheed.

 

The letter addressed to the Acting Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji, reads in part: “His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun has graciously granted approval to the polytechnic to commence the process of affiliation with the Olabisi Onabanjo University for the purpose of running B.Tech programmes.”

 

It further explained that the approval would be in tandem with the requirements approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the agency supervising university education in the country.

According to the commissioner, the approval for the award of B.Tech by MAPOLY is also a confirmation of the governor’s interest and passion for education in order to align it with the demand for modern trends in education delivery which places a premium on technological and vocational skills acquisition.

 

Governor Abiodun had, on assumption of office in 2019, revitalised the polytechnic and the institution to return to the status quo ante, ending the crisis rocking the polytechnic over its rearticulation to a university.

 

While reacting to this development, the Acting Rector hinted that the programme would retain and sustain the hand-on policy of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) policy.

 

Odedeji, who explained that the B.Tech programme would mainly be for National Diploma (ND) graduates in the programmes accredited by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in the polytechnic.

 

“As soon as all arrangements have been concluded with OOU and NUC, there is assurance that the programme will take off before the end of this year,” he said, stressing that the polytechnic would give maximum benefits to its products in order to compete favourably with their counterparts in other institutions within the context of the accredited programmes for the polytechnic.

 

According to the Head, Public Relations & Protocol, ‘Yemi Ajibola, the Acting Rector, therefore, on behalf of the management, staff and students of the polytechnic, expressed gratitude to the Governor and Moderator of the polytechnic for what he described as “giant offer to MAPOLY.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

3,000 students benefit from Bayelsa students’ loan scheme – Amaegberi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa More than 3,000 students of Bayelsa State indigenes are said to have benefited from the Bayelsa State Higher Education Students Loan Board scheme in the last one year. In the same vein, N400 million in loans was said to have  been given out to undergraduate and post graduate students including those […]
Education

FGC: Row over ‘illegal fees’, high-handedness

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

 PTA chair: Parents seeking positions causing disaffection   Parents: We want PTA account audited   All appears not well at the Federal Government College (FGC), Enugu in Enugu State.   There are complaints and disquiet over alleged “illegal fees and collection of levies” by the management of the college.   This is as the […]
Education

FG tasks unity colleges on reforms, quality education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…pledges to restructure schools     The Federal Government has said there was need to reform the method of teaching and learning in the 110 Federal Government Colleges otherwise known as ‘Unity Colleges’, in order to ensure  delivery of quality education in line with global best practices.   This came as the government pledged to address the challenges of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica