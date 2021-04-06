MAPOLY to award B.Tech, gets govt approval

As part of the determination of the Ogun State Government to improve provision and the delivery of quality of education in the state with a view to meeting the demand for technological and vocational manpower need for development, Governor Dapo Abiodun has given Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta the approval to award Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech).

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu conveyed the government’s approval in a letter of March 23 signed by the State Director, Primary and Higher Education, Dr. Olanloye Waheed.

The letter addressed to the Acting Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji, reads in part: “His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun has graciously granted approval to the polytechnic to commence the process of affiliation with the Olabisi Onabanjo University for the purpose of running B.Tech programmes.”

It further explained that the approval would be in tandem with the requirements approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the agency supervising university education in the country.

According to the commissioner, the approval for the award of B.Tech by MAPOLY is also a confirmation of the governor’s interest and passion for education in order to align it with the demand for modern trends in education delivery which places a premium on technological and vocational skills acquisition.

Governor Abiodun had, on assumption of office in 2019, revitalised the polytechnic and the institution to return to the status quo ante, ending the crisis rocking the polytechnic over its rearticulation to a university.

While reacting to this development, the Acting Rector hinted that the programme would retain and sustain the hand-on policy of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) policy.

Odedeji, who explained that the B.Tech programme would mainly be for National Diploma (ND) graduates in the programmes accredited by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in the polytechnic.

“As soon as all arrangements have been concluded with OOU and NUC, there is assurance that the programme will take off before the end of this year,” he said, stressing that the polytechnic would give maximum benefits to its products in order to compete favourably with their counterparts in other institutions within the context of the accredited programmes for the polytechnic.

According to the Head, Public Relations & Protocol, ‘Yemi Ajibola, the Acting Rector, therefore, on behalf of the management, staff and students of the polytechnic, expressed gratitude to the Governor and Moderator of the polytechnic for what he described as “giant offer to MAPOLY.”

Like this: Like Loading...