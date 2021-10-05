MAPOLY to introduce nine new programmes – Rector

To streamline academic activities and position the graduates of the polytechnic to be more relevant in the world of work, the Acting Rector of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji has spoken of readiness of the institution to introduce and commence nine new courses to enhance quality of academic programmes of the polytechnic.

He disclosed this when a delegation from the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), led by the National President, Mr. Olutoyin Ayinde visited him in his office as part of his working visit to Ogun State.

The Rector, however, said that the first semester examination would commence on Monday, August 30, and later in September, the accreditation and re-accreditation exercise of the programmes would begin, added: “We have planned that during the accreditation exercise, nine new programmes would be introduced at the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels.”

He listed the new academic programmes to include Computer Hardware Engineering Technology, Network and Cyber Security Technology, Software Engineering Technology, Social Work Development, Fisheries and Environmental Biology, Environmental Health Technology, Epidemiology and Disease Control Technology, Library Science and Information Technology.

Odedeji said the essence of the programmes was to plan and expand the capacity of the polytechnic to attract new students in line with the global standard, even as he further expressed the readiness of the polytechnic towards full accreditation of Banking and Finance, Mechanical Engineering, Leisure and Tourism Management programmes at the HND level.

The Acting Rector, who recalled some challenges confronting the institution resulting in sloppy development of its academic activities, noted: “When I came in as Acting Rector in December 2019, there was a backlog of six months’ unpaid workers’ salaries.”

