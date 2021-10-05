Education

MAPOLY to introduce nine new programmes – Rector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

To streamline academic activities and position the graduates of the polytechnic to be more relevant in the world of work, the Acting Rector of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Adeoye Odedeji has spoken of readiness of the institution to introduce and commence nine new courses to enhance quality of academic programmes of the polytechnic.

 

He disclosed this when a delegation from the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), led by the National President, Mr. Olutoyin Ayinde visited him in his office as part of his working visit to Ogun State.

 

The Rector, however, said that the first semester examination would commence on Monday, August 30, and later in September, the accreditation and re-accreditation exercise of the programmes would begin, added: “We have planned that during the accreditation exercise, nine new programmes would be introduced at the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels.”

 

He listed the new academic programmes to include Computer Hardware Engineering Technology, Network and Cyber Security Technology, Software Engineering Technology, Social Work Development, Fisheries and Environmental Biology, Environmental Health Technology, Epidemiology and Disease Control Technology, Library Science and Information Technology.

 

Odedeji said the essence of the programmes was to plan and expand the capacity of the polytechnic to attract new students in line with the global standard, even as he further expressed the readiness of the polytechnic towards full accreditation of Banking and Finance, Mechanical Engineering, Leisure and Tourism Management programmes at the HND level.

 

The Acting Rector, who recalled some challenges confronting the institution resulting in sloppy development of its academic activities, noted: “When I came in as Acting Rector in December 2019, there was a backlog of six months’ unpaid workers’ salaries.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

2020/2021 admission: UI fixes date for entrance exams

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Ahead of the 2020/2021 academic session, the management of the University of Ibadan, has announced that the institution will open its website for aspirants to apply for the 2020/21 admission exercise.   This was contained in a statement on the institution’s website signed by the Registar, Olubunmi O. Faluyi, which read: “This is to inform candidates […]
Education

Confusion trails emergence of new Uniuyo VC

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

    The Minister of Education, Prof. Adamu Adamu, has summoned the Chairman of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) Governing Council Prof. Austin Awujo, for a crucial meeting in Abuja, as controversy continues to trail the selection process of the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of the institution. Speaking in in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State […]
Education

ASUU strike: Protesting UNIUYO students give FG seven days to open varsities

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

Worried by the prolong closure of universities across the country, angry students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), University of Uyo (UNIUYO) Chapter, at the weekend defied the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols and took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration, urging the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Unions of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica