Metro & Crime

MAPOLY workers protest unpaid 3 months’ salary, 4 years pension arrears

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Workers of the Ogun State institutes, the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), yesterday shutdown the school in protest over the nonpayment of three months’ salary, non-implementation of minimum wage and unpaid 55 months pension arrears by the management. The workers also lamented the non-implementation of their promotion exercise since 2019 and called on the state government to immediately take over the running of the school, following the failure of the management of the school to meet up with its mandate.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions such as ‘Enough of suffering and smiling’, ‘implementation of minimum wage’, ‘pay our pension deduction (55 months)’, ‘we want new management’, ‘release our promotion as and when due’, ‘please pay our salaries’, etc, the protesters, who had earlier made their way to the administrative block, blocked the entrance to the school.

Speaking with journalists during the protest, the Chairman of Se- nior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, SSANIP, MAPOLY chapter, Dada Olalekan, said the workers have no future with MAPOLY with the manner with which it is being administered. Olalekan said the state government should borrow a leaf from the Oyo, Lagos and Osun State governments by taking over the account of the school and pay directly from the government covers. Olalekan said, “The reason we are here is to demand for our entitlements. The management of MAPOLY is owing us three months’ salary from October 2022; all other institutions and government agencies are collecting minimum wage, MAPOLY has refused to implement the minimum wage; the management is owing us 55 months pension arrears. As I speak, nobody has a pension future here.

If anybody retires tomorrow, there’s no future or pension for that person.” Kolawole Sopade, Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, MAPOLY branch, while corroborating his colleague in SSANIP said MAPOLY is being run like a private institution where only source of revenue is school fees.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: 19-year-old teenager rapes 22-year-old girl inside farm

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old girl in the state. The suspect, identified as Miracle Onwe, an indigene of Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state had seen the girl, Ruth (surname withheld) in the farm at Aboffia village in Ebonyi Local […]
Metro & Crime

Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway auto crash claims four

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

At least four people were burnt to death yesterday in a lone accident involving a 14-passenger bus at Atoyo, inbound Ogbere on Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway.   The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta. Akinbiyi, who said the accident occurred about 11.50am, […]
Metro & Crime

Abia: Arrest goes awry as policeman kills colleague

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A policeman yesterday shot and killed his colleague in Aba, Abia State while trying to make an arrest. The incident occurred at the popular Bata Junction linking the Aba main motor-park with the Ogbor-Hill and the Umungasi axis of the city. The policeman was trying to shoot a civilian for resisting arrest when he mistakenly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica