MAPOLY workers protest unpaid 3 months’ salary, 4 years pension arrears

Workers of the Ogun State institutes, the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), yesterday shutdown the school in protest over the nonpayment of three months’ salary, non-implementation of minimum wage and unpaid 55 months pension arrears by the management. The workers also lamented the non-implementation of their promotion exercise since 2019 and called on the state government to immediately take over the running of the school, following the failure of the management of the school to meet up with its mandate.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions such as ‘Enough of suffering and smiling’, ‘implementation of minimum wage’, ‘pay our pension deduction (55 months)’, ‘we want new management’, ‘release our promotion as and when due’, ‘please pay our salaries’, etc, the protesters, who had earlier made their way to the administrative block, blocked the entrance to the school.

Speaking with journalists during the protest, the Chairman of Se- nior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, SSANIP, MAPOLY chapter, Dada Olalekan, said the workers have no future with MAPOLY with the manner with which it is being administered. Olalekan said the state government should borrow a leaf from the Oyo, Lagos and Osun State governments by taking over the account of the school and pay directly from the government covers. Olalekan said, “The reason we are here is to demand for our entitlements. The management of MAPOLY is owing us three months’ salary from October 2022; all other institutions and government agencies are collecting minimum wage, MAPOLY has refused to implement the minimum wage; the management is owing us 55 months pension arrears. As I speak, nobody has a pension future here.

If anybody retires tomorrow, there’s no future or pension for that person.” Kolawole Sopade, Chairman, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, MAPOLY branch, while corroborating his colleague in SSANIP said MAPOLY is being run like a private institution where only source of revenue is school fees.

