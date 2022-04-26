Mapping out strategies to end GBV

Gender based violence is a common social problem in Nigeria, but some recent incidents have raised the red flag and put the government on its toes. DEBORAH OCHENI reports.

IIn recent weeks, there has been an increase in the cases of gender based violence (GBV) in Nigeria. Some of the incidents have lead to the death of some women and left others in a trauma that might remain with them for a long time.

Since the death, or better still, transition to glory, of Osinachi Nwachukwu, the gospel songstress, the theme of domestic violence has dominated social conversations across the country.

While Nigerians were yet to come to terms with the case of Osinachi Nwachukwu, they were again greeted with many other gory tales. In Jos, Plateau State, a husband, Samuel Mathew, reportedly murdered his 23-year-old wife, Mercy Samuel.

This was followed by the case of a young girl from Chrisland Schools, Lagos who was allegedly gang – raped by her fellow students while they were in Dubai participating in the World Schools Game.

Apparently traumatised by these unfortunate incidents, especially the cries from families who have lost their loved ones in the process, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has stepped up her campaign against the rising incidents of Gender Based Violence in Nigeria.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, Tallen described the incidents as ugly occurrences that should not have happened at all. She expressed frustration that these incidents were becoming too rampant despite the efforts of so many advocacy groups to halt the trend.

“From the North and South, East and West several cases are reported daily and there is the need for us to remind the masses that due process is in place to address each and every one of these cases. We can no longer be silent and watch our society degenerate to a level where GBV is practiced with impunity.

”Perpetrators need to be told that Nigeria is a society with Zero Tolerance against GBV. President Muhammadu Buhari, is committed to seeing an end to GBV, the 36 State Governors are with us on this.

The 9th National Assembly is equally committed to this caus Compulsory psychiatric test “As a first step to ensuring that we bring an end to this issue, I will initiate a conversation with the Minister of Interior to ensure that psychiatric test are made compulsory as part of marriage requirements in the country,” she said.

The minister emphasized the need for mothers to mould their male children to become better adults who can take on marital responsibilities without feeling insecure.

“The families make up the society and everyone comes from a family. Mothers are the bedrock of the family and custodians of family traditions. We must play our part in moulding our male children to become better adults who can take on marital responsibilities without feeling insecure. We must put an end to the culture of reinforcing male dominance in the society,” she said.

The minster disclosed that she had met with the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba over the Osinachi case and that the police high command had giving marching orders to its personnel to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. According to Tallen, the current posture of the Nigeria Police was a clear signal that it is no longer business as usual.

Update on Osinachi Meanwhile, the minister has reiterated her demand for justice to be served the late gospel music singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu and her family just as she calls for protection and psycho-social treatment for the children. She made the call when the bereaved family of the late gospel music singer came to visit her at her office to be briefed on the position of government on the matter.

The delegation included the twin sister of the late Osinachi, Eze Grace Amarachi, the brother, the late singer’s four children and other relations.

Deeply touched by the plight of the motherless children and in hot pursuit of justice for the late singer and family, the Minister directed her aides to put a call through to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who was later learnt to be out of the country, performing the lesser Hajj.

Not done, Tallen called the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to know how far the Police had gone on its investigations into the matter. The minister who later visited the IGP at the Force Headquarters, told newsmen that she was there to seek clarifications on the rumoured release of the suspected-killer husband of Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu from Police custody.

She disclosed that as the representative of Nigerian women, she would pursue justice for the late singer and her family. “The alleged killer must not go unpunished to serve as deterrence to other men who are in the habit of beating women”, the minister declared.

IGP Usman Alkali who directed Peter Nwachukwu the alleged killer-husband of Osinachi to be brought in, disclosed to the minister that the police will investigate the matter with all alacrity and responsibility. “In all cases such as this, expert opinions on cause of death are sought.

We have enlisted National Hospital, Abuja and as soon as the outcome is received, we will charge the suspect to Court. It will be swift as much as possible. We just want to assure the public that the suspect is in our custody,” he declared.

Peter Nwachukwu who is presently with the Homicide Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) having been moved at the directive of the IGP to FCID, was brought forward to be seen by the Honourable Minister and her Team, his family as well as the family of the late wife, and newsmen.

Dame Pauline Tallen promised to enlist the support of the Governor of Abia State as well as the representatives of the Constituency where the late Osinachi hails from, and the assistance of the Governor of Enugu State and his wife to give psycho-social support which may be needed by the children of the deceased. She also promised to get the Enugu State Administration to help provide a safe home to the family of the singer since their house in Abuja was being recovered by the landlord.

The four children of the deceased singer are on second term holiday from their schooling in Abuja and may be relocating to Enugu to join their grandmother until the present travail is sorted. The minister also had strong words of rebuke for those who were in the know of the sufferings of the late Osinachi without coming out with what they knew on time.

“Although we are crying over spilled milk, we will pursue this matter to ensure that justice is done to that late singer’s family and to ensure deterrence to others, so that nothing like this will ever happen,” she vowed.

She lamented that the media headlines on the incident were heart-breakin and devastating to the society.

She prayed that God will heal the land and help the citizens to appreciate humanity. Tallen said that the alarming increase in Gender-Based Violence as witnessed in the last few weeks truly called for concern and urgent action. Progress report

However, Tallen expressed joy as the Yobe State Government assents to the Child’s Rights Act and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

“I am happy to note that Yobe State has joined the League of States that have assented to the Child Rights Act (CRA) and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP).

This brings the total number of states that have passed the CRA to 27 and the VAPP Act to 34. This is a good sign that we are unanimously committed to this. “In this regard, I want to appeal to all leaders in our society to be more sensitive with the way they execute their activities and utilize the powers bestowed on them.

The mindset and formation of our young ones requires support of the entire society. From teachers to doctors, health care providers to fathers and mothers, older siblings and relatives.

“I want to appeal to media to continue to spotlight and carry these messages to the wider society, even as we speak, another women is being violated, a widow has been dispossessed of all her life investments, orphans have been thrown out without hope for a better tomorrow,”she said..

The minister assured that she will reach out to Governors and Commissioners of Women Affairs of all the affected States to give the much-needed attention to these cases. “Our Traditional and Religious Institutions must help us in this mission.

The women groups in the society have a big role to play in all of this. We must remain focused and resolute to ensure that perpetrators will face the full weight of the laws that govern our dear country.

