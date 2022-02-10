Business

Maps: Google introduces new content policies

Google has introduced new content policies that safeguard the process of posting reviews for business profiles. The Maps User Contributed Content Policy is aimed at ensuring that information on Google Maps is reliable by protecting both individuals and businesses from policy violations. According to the company, much of the work done to prevent inappropriate content is done behind the scenes, which is why it is shedding more light on what happens “after you hit ‘post’ on a review.” “With more than one billion people turning to Google Maps every month to navigate and explore, Google aims to make sure the information they see, especially reviews, is reliable for everyone.

They have created the Maps User Contributed Policy to make sure reviews are based on real-world experiences and to keep irrelevant and offensive comments off of Google Business Profile. “Google will use machine learning models to moderate millions of reviews uploaded using the Google Business Profile tool while its staff will identify the subtle distinction or variation of various expressions of individual posts.

Machines identify patterns to determine if the content is legitimate. “Other issues flagged by machines include offensive or off-topic content, any Google account with a history of suspicious behaviour, places with uncharacteristic activity such as an abundance of reviews over a short period of time about a particular place or business or any place that has received recent news or social media coverage that would motivate people to leave fraudulent reviews,” it said. Commenting on the policies, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager, West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said: “We’re dedicated to keeping reviews on Google Maps authentic and reliable to protect local businesses from fraud and abuse and keep the information helpful for users.

“Over the past couple of years, through the Local Guides program, we have developed easy tools that allow people to help contribute to Maps so others can more easily and accurately explore their world.” He added that Local Guides help millions worldwide discover new places by sharing local knowledge and experiences. They share reviews, photos, and knowledge on Google Maps and influence how millions of people navigate and explore the world. Their contributions inform people about what matters to them, make it easier for them to find what they need, and help support small businesses.

 

