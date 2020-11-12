Maradona finally leaves hospital

Diego Maradona has been released from hospital just over a week after having surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

The Argentina football legend left the clinic in Buenos Aires where he underwent the procedure on Wednesday and will continue his recovery at home.

The World Cup winner, 60, had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, reports Sky Sports.

Footage broadcast by local TV stations showed the former World Cup winner leaving the Olivos clinic in an ambulance.

He is expected to stay in a house near his older daughters.

Maradona’s personal doctor, neurologist Leopoldo Luque, told journalists that he had authorised the release.

He said the surgery had been a success.

The star’s lawyer, Matias Morla, said Maradona will continue to receive treatment for alcohol dependency.

The former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli star has had addiction problems in the past.

Maradona was initially admitted to another clinic in La Plata with signs of depression, anaemia and dehydration, before being moved to Olivos on November 3 when the subdural hematoma was discovered.

Dr Luque said an accident likely caused the subdural hematoma but that Maradona did not recall any falls or mishaps.

Maradona felt ill on October 30 while coaching the Argentinian first division team Gimnasia y Esgrima.

He had left before the end of the first half of a game, raising questions about his health.

Maradona captained Argentina to the World Cup in 1986 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time.

Like this: Like Loading...