Maradona jr tips Osimhen to wreck Atalanta

Diego Maradona’s son Diego Sinagra has tipped Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano to make the difference for Napoli when they square off against Atalanta this weekend. Napoli have been unplayable this season, they are the only team that is yet to suffer a loss in the Serie A. In fact, the Partenopeans were on a 17-game unbeaten run until they suffered a fortuitous 2-0 loss to Liverpool during the week. Luciano Spalletti’s lads would be looking to erase the pain of their defeat at Liverpool, but it would be an arduous task because of the quality of their opponents Atalanta.

La Dea have lost only one Serie A game this season, and they sit second in the league, five points behind Napoli. Speaking on their clash on Saturday, Sinagra expects the tie to be a tough one, but he believes Osimhen could be one of the game-changers for the Partenopeans.

“In the game against Atalanta, I think that with the spaces they leave in one-on-one situations, Osimhen and Lozano will be fundamental,” Sinagra said as per Napoli Magazine. “But Napoli have to beware of Pasalic and Lookman, who are in form.” Osimhen has never scored against Atalanta since he joined Napoli two years ago. However, he would be looking to alter the status quo when both teams meet on Saturday.

 

