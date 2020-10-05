Sports

Maradona tested ‘for the peace of mind’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona has been tested for the coronavirus, his lawyer has tweeted.
Lawyer Matias Morla wrote that the former striker had been swabbed at home “for the peace of mind”, with results expected within the next 24 hours, reports the BBC.
Widely regarded as one of the great football players of all time, Maradona, 59, has been coaching Argentine club Gimnasia since September 2019.
Maradona left his previous managerial role at Mexican second division outfit Dorados de Sinaloa earlier that year, citing health issues.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

We’ll upgrade Lekan Salami Sports Complex to world class status –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, kicked off the remodelling of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Ibadan, stating that the Complex will be upgraded to a world class standard. The governor, who stated this at the main bowl of the stadium, while flagging off the project, said his administration will continue to walk […]
Sports

Maguire pleads not guilty in Greece over aggravated assault allegations

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has been released from prison in Greece after pleading not guilty in court over aggravated assault charges. The 27-year-old was alleged to have been involved in a fight outside a bar on Thursday night while on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos with family and friends, and was detained along […]
Sports

French World Cup star refuses to quit Barcelona

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

If the latest reports are to be believed, even though they know this could be a rather difficult operation because of their constant injuries, Barcelona are looking to sell both Ousmane Dembélé and Samuel Umtiti this summer.   France and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti does not want to quit the Camp Nou this summer and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: