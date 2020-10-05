Maradona tested ‘for the peace of mind’

Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona has been tested for the coronavirus, his lawyer has tweeted.

Lawyer Matias Morla wrote that the former striker had been swabbed at home “for the peace of mind”, with results expected within the next 24 hours, reports the BBC.

Widely regarded as one of the great football players of all time, Maradona, 59, has been coaching Argentine club Gimnasia since September 2019.

Maradona left his previous managerial role at Mexican second division outfit Dorados de Sinaloa earlier that year, citing health issues.

