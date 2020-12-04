Maradona was incomparable, says Pele

Pele has described Diego Maradona as “incomparable”, while expressing his belief that the death of his “great friend” should teach the world to “admire each other more” and spread a little more love. The sporting world was shaken last week when A r g e n – tina great M a r a – dona died at the age of 60 after suffering heart failure.

Former Brazil superstar Pele, who is now 80, intimated he was tired of being compared to Maradona, with the South American pair having been widely regarded for many years as the greatest players of all time. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have entered that conversation in recent times, but Pele says looking for winners during such debates can stifle appreciation levels.

In a new tribute to Maradona, Pele wrote on social media: “Many people loved to compare us all their lives. You were a genius that enchanted the world. A magician with the ball at his feet. A true legend. But above all that, for me, you will always be a great friend, with an even bigger heart. “Today, I know that the world would be much better if we could compare each other less and start admiring each other more. So, I want to say that you are incomparable.”

