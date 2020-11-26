Sports

Maradona will be missed – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu , has expressed sadness over the demise of football legend, Diego Maradona. According to Kalu, Maradona, was known across the globe for his football skills, which he demonstrated in football competitions across the globe. The Pillar of Sports in Africa, stressed that the late soccer icon, will be remembered for his contributions to sports development globally.

In his tribute, the sports enthusiast, lamented the passing of the renowned footballer, adding that the deceased was one of the greatest sportsmen in the world. “I am deeply pained with the passing of football icon, Diego Maradona.

“He was a notable soccer figure across the globe. “Maradona was skillful in passing, dribbling and ball control. “The people of Argentina and football lovers across the world will greatly miss the talented soccer star. “May God rest the soul of Maradona”

