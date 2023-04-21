Maraji Celebrates Son, Jaden’s First Birthday

Famous Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Gloria Olorunto, popularly known as Maraji has shared some lovely photos of her son, Jaden to celebrate his first birthday.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Maraji whose son clocks one today, the 21st of April, 2023 shared photos and video of her son.

he, however, disclosed how tedious it was to entertain her son to pose for his birthday shoots.

She wrote, “My sweetheart is one today. Trying everything in our power to entertain this little man was not easy at all … it all worked out last.

Celebrities like Kiekie, Enioluwa, Jane Mena, and Adaku, among others joined Maraji to sweetly celebrate her cute boy.