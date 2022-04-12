Sports

Marathon. Alli queries Edo Queens Coach for alleged sabotage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC) Yussuf Alli has queried the Head Coach of the state women’s football club Edo Queens, Wemimo Olarewaju Matthew for allegedly sabotaging the team by fielding second-string players which led 2-0 lost to Osun Babes.

 

Sources close to ESSC told our correspondent that Alli’s query signed by the Commission’s Permanent Secretary Sabina Amiemenoghena Chikere seek to know why the Edo Queens lost an important match which deprived the club of the opportunity of finishing top of the table. Alli seeks an answer to why Mathew decided not to use the club’s best legs for the important but decided to use the club’s second team.

 

“If Matthew had used his best legs against Osun Babes, Edo Queens would have won the match and finished on top of the table now every member of the team is psychological down because of Mathew’s indiscretion,” our source said

But Mathew in his response apologizes for the psychological trauma he may have caused the team, the management of ESSC, and ultimately the sports-loving Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu who has been very supportive of the team. Mathew accepted that though he fielded a second team which led to the loss to Osun Babes as he claimed it was not deliberate but due to injury to several first-team players.

 

Mathew claimed four defenders who are regular players were injured. Then two other defenders and an attacker who are also regular on the team are on national assignment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Joshua v Pulev: 1,000 fans to watch fight at Wembley Arena

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Up to 1,000 fans will be able to attend world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at Wembley Arena. A limited number of fans can now attend live sport in England following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions. Local authorities in London have approved a crowd and safety measures and […]
Sports

Ogunsakin steals show at CBN Tennis tourney

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Seun Ogunsakin 14, ‘stole the show” at the grand finale of the 2021 CBN Junior Tennis Championship when he won the boys’ 16 and boys’ 14 titles in one day, with a full display of his prodigious talent.   Ogunsakin, popularly called ‘Nadal’ by his ever increasing fan base because he has the same skill […]
Sports

Battle at the Cathedral as Rangers host Enyimba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is going to be a battle of wit at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, The Cathedral, as seven-time Nigeria Professional League champion, Rangers, play host to eight-time winner of the same championships in the biggest game of the MatchDay 19 scheduled for various centres this weekend. The two sides are on 30 points, with Enyimba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica