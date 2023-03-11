Though no outbreak in Nigeria yet, medical experts, nonetheless, have applauded an alert from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) to the public for caution. The recent outbreak of the disease in Equatorial Guinea has made Marburg a major public health concern not only to the Central and West African sub-region but a threat to global health, reports Isioma Madike

Medical experts have hailed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) on its recent alert on the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), which has become a major health concern around the world. NCDC had warned that a possibility of importation of MVD to Nigeria was high due to direct flight from Equatorial Guinea where the disease is said to have killed about nine people already.

A Fellow, Academic of Public Health (FAPH) and Head, Medical services, College Medical Centre, Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Dr. Rotimi Adesanya, who reacted to the alert from NCDC, said though no outbreak in Nigeria yet, there is a possibility of another epidemic in Nigeria if urgent efforts are not put in place.

The NCDC, he said, has done well to be proactive as they have put necessary machinery in place across the country’s Air and Land borders. This, Adesanya said, is a good sensitisation programme to the citizens. Paying attention to the lessons learned from previous (and current) multiple epidemics including Avian Influenza, Yellow fever, Ebola virus disease, Monkeypox, Lassa fever, and COVID-19, he further said, could help avoid a potentially devastating public health catastrophe in the country. Marburg, according to him, is a highly contagious, fatal, and infectious disease caused by the Marburg Virus (MARV), a member of the Filoviridae family, and closely related to the widely known Ebola virus (EBOV).

Similar to other filoviruses, MARV, he said, causes acute and deadly haemorrhagic fever in humans (and nonhuman primates (NHPs)) with high case fatality rates (CFR) ranging from 24 to 90 per cent. MARV transmission, he added, occurs primarily through direct contact with the natural reservoir host (strongly believed to be Egyptian fruit bats, Roussettus aegypticus) or their excreta.

Transmission also occurs, according to the physician, through contact with blood or body secretions/excretions of infected humans, animals, or with materials and surfaces such as bedding and clothing contaminated with secretions, and also, nosocomially (from hospital) mostly through parenteral or unprotected exposure. Also, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umuahia, Maduike Ezeibe, said that Marburg, an RNA virus, belongs to the family Filoviridae. Ezeibe equally applauded NCDC for its prompt alert to Nigerians on the deadly disease, saying it was the right step in the right direction.

He told this reporter that the disease is characterised by fever, headache, vomiting and sore throat in human beings and in non-human primates (such as monkeys) but that the reservoirs are bats (which can harbour the infection without being sick). Modes of transmission of the virus, he said, are contact with discharges from infected animals (through broken skins and mucous membranes) and inhalation of droplets from infected persons. “So, its prevention would be wearing masks and hygienic measures like in preventing COVID-19. There is no vaccine yet for the infection and like other viral pandemics including, avian influenza, Ebola, COVID-19, Lassa fever and HIV/AIDS, WHO has not approved any medicine for it. “The world is looking for the first country to develop a medicine for these viral diseases. Such a country would become one of the world leaders,” he added. Another public health Professor and former president, Guild of Medical Directors, Olufemi Babalola, agrees that Marburg virus is one of the hemorrhagic viruses in the same group as Ebola virus. The name “Marburg”, he said, is the name of a German Town where it was first discovered in African monkeys. It is believed, according to him, that it originated from fruit bats (the natural host) spread to monkeys and now to humans. He said: “It is spread by contact with blood and secretions of infect ed individuals. It has a high fatality rate, up to 88%. It is characterised by bleeding from gums, nostrils and eyes. Cases have been reported in some neighbouring countries. “Such symptoms should be notified and affected individuals isolated. There is no specific treatment but supportive therapy can be offered.” Meanwhile, a renowned virologist, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, told Saturday Telegraph that the Marburg virus is a close cousin of Ebola even as he said there should be an urgent need to contain it before it becomes an epidemic. Tomori said after an incubation period of between 2 to 21 days, there is a sudden onset of the disease marked by fever, chills, headache, and myalgia. Around the fifth day after the onset of symptoms, he said, maculopapular rash, most prominent on the trunk (chest, back, stomach), may appear. “Nausea, vomiting, chest pain, a sore throat, abdominal pain, and diarrhea may appear. Symptoms become increasingly severe and can include jaundice, inflammation of the pancreas, severe weight loss, delirium, shock, liver failure, massive hemorrhaging, and multi-organ dysfunction,” he further said. A press statement by the NCDC had shown that the death of nine persons in Equatorial Guinea prompted laboratory testing on samples of individuals experiencing symptoms of fever, fatigue, blood-stained vomit, and diarrhea in two communities of the country’s western Kie Ntem province. The statement signed by NCDC’s Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, affirmed that MVD is a viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF) caused by a virus from the same family as the Ebola virus disease. The statement stated: “So far, one confirmed case, nine deaths and 16 suspected cases of MVD have been reported in Equatorial Guinea. The primary route of transmission is from fruit bats to humans. Human-to-human transmission is possible through contact with the body fluids of an infected person. “Currently, there are no available vaccines or therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of this strain of the virus. “The early initiation of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly reduce the probability of death due to MVD. There are currently no cases of Marburg virus disease in Nigeria; however, the NCDC, relevant Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and partners have taken proactive measures to mitigate the risk of cross-border importation. “The multi-sectoral National Emerging Viral Haemorrhagic Disease Technical Working Group (NEVHD TWG) led by NCDC, is responsible for coordinating the national response to all VHFs across pillars including surveillance, laboratory, case management and risk communication. “The NEVHD TWG like it has always done in the past following news of MVD outbreaks conducted a dynamic risk assessment to inform Nigeria’s preparedness following this recent outbreak in Equatorial Guinea on February 17.” Adetifa said based on available data, the overall risk of importation of the Marburg virus and the impact on the health of Nigerians has been assessed as moderate for the extent of the outbreak in Equatorial Guinea has not yet been ascertained. Though he admitted that the likelihood of importation to Nigeria was high due to the direct flight between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea and the likelihood of spread following importation is high due to the gatherings and travel associated with the elections. He added: “The risk assessment also shows that Nigeria has the capacity – technical, human (health workforce), and diagnostic required to respond effectively in the event of an outbreak. Nigeria has also responded to viral haemorrhagic fever epidemics like the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and built up her preparedness and response capabilities over the years. “We have the diagnostic capacity to test for MVD presently at the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) in Abuja, and the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital laboratory Centre for Human and Zoonotic Virology (CHAZVY). “However, diagnostic capacity will be scaled up to other laboratories in cities with important points of entry (POE) and others as may be required.

An effective response system is in place with the availability of control capacities (trained rapid response teams, and an effective infection prevention and control programme) to limit the risk of spread in the event of a single imported case. “Point of entry surveillance has been heightened using the passenger’s pre-boarding health declaration and screening form. Trained Rapid Response Teams are on standby to be deployed in the event of an outbreak. A medical countermeasures plan is being developed. “Amplification of risk communication and engagement with states and partners to strengthen preparedness activities which include a review of risk communication protocols, plans, and messages in the event of an outbreak. “Nigeria has an active infection prevention and control (IPC) programme nationwide with guidelines and training packages developed for healthcare workers. “Persons with recent travel history to or transit through Equatorial Guinea within the past 21 days, who experience symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, sore throat, diarrhea, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain, or unexplained bleeding or bruising should not visit any health facility but call 6232 or their State Ministry of Health hotline immediately for assessment and testing.” However, Ezeibe told this reporter that there is a glimpse of hope for, according to him, since every virus has electrical charges (positive or negative) and every abnormal cell (infected cell or tumor cell) is negatively charged, opposite charges electrostatic attraction would be a treatment-mechanism for mopping viruses and abnormal cells to cure viral diseases including Marburg heamorrhagic fever and cancers (abnormal cell disease). He said: “We have also gone ahead to identify a WHO-approved medicine called Aluminum Magnesium Silicate (AMS), which is made of Nanoparticles that have both positive and negative ends. That means it can cure any viral disease and any abnormal cell disease. “Since Nigeria does not have natural deposits of AMS, we went further to use Aluminum Silicate (AS) and Magnesium Silicate (MS), solid minerals,

abundant in our country to develop our own brand of AMS (motivated by chemical formulae of AMS, AS and MS which are in literature) and called the MSAMS.” Recall that the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research had confirmed that MSAMS was submitted for testing in 2020. Though till date, the Centre has not officially released results of their trial. “Apart from taking measures to protect Nigerians from contracting Marburg heamorrhagic fever, Nigeria should encourage her researchers to attain global recognition, for economic and diplomatic benefits to the country. If our country continues pulling down her scientists, no other country will promote them. Or are we being asked to relocate? “A conference, Vaccines 2023, which will be held in Boston, USA this year, invited me to submit an abstract. I submitted “Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum Magnesium Silicate for: Viral diseases; Tumors; Antimicrobial Resistant Infections. They have accepted our participation after reviewing the abstract. “So, Nigerians would be teaching the world that the three conditions said to be incurable (viral diseases, tumors and antimicrobial resistant infections) are curable with Nigerian medicine and I hope they will believe us because our explanations are scientific. “It is also on record that we presented the same explanations to organisers of the Science, Technology and Innovation exhibitions of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and they scored us first in 2020, 2021 and again in 2022. In 2022, the award was handed over to me by the then Minister of Science and Technology and the Minister of Health. How can my country congratulate me for inventing antiviral medicine and still say Marburg viral heamorrhagic fever and other viral diseases have no cure? Must every Nigerian change nationality to get his/her invention recognised?”

History of the disease

Marburg virus disease is a highly virulent disease that causes heamorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent. It is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease. Two large outbreaks that occurred simultaneously in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, and in Belgrade, Serbia, in 1967, led to the initial recognition of the disease. The outbreak was associated with laboratory work using African green monkeys (Cercopithecus aethiops) imported from Uganda. Subsequently, outbreaks and sporadic cases have been reported in Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa (in a person with recent travel history to Zimbabwe) and Uganda. In 2008, two independent cases were reported in travellers who visited a cave inhabited by Roussettus bat colonies in Uganda. Human infection with Marburg virus disease initially results from prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Roussettus bat colonies. Once an individual is infected with the virus, Marburg can spread through human- to-human transmission via direct contact (through broken skin or mucous membranes) with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials contaminated with these fluids.

Signs and Symptoms

According to Prof. Tomori, after an incubation period of between 2 to 21 days, there is a sudden onset of the disease marked by fever, chills, headache, and myalgia. Around the fifth day after the onset of symptoms, maculopapular rash, most prominent on the trunk (chest, back, stomach), may appear. “Nausea, vomiting, chest pain, a sore throat, abdominal pain, and diarrhea may also appear.” Symptoms, he said, become increasingly severe and can include jaundice, inflammation of the pancreas, severe weight loss, delirium, shock, liver failure, massive hemorrhaging, and multi-organ dysfunction. During the later phase of the disease, patients, Tomori said, may develop several hemorrhagic manifestations (e.g. mucosal bleeding, petechiae, visceral hemorrhagic effusions, melena, bloody and severe diarrhea, bleeding from injured sites, which finally may lead to multiple organ failure, shock, and death.

Management

The world health organisation has recommended that Individuals infected with MARV should be isolated, closely monitored for clinical manifestations, and given supportive care. No vaccine for prevention and no effective treatment for the cure for the disease, WHO affirmed. In effect, there is no cure or specific treatment for Marburg disease for now. Still, “Early supportive care with rehydration, and symptomatic treatment improves survival,” is advised by WHO, which added that a range of drug and blood therapies to treat the disease were being researched at present.

What can people do to protect themselves?

People, according to Babalola, should avoid exposure to the virus as much as possible, and protect against discharges from infected people. Also, because of the similarities in the symptoms of many hemorrhagic fever diseases, especially during the early stages, there is a need for reliable laboratory confirmation of a case of Marburg virus infection, he said. Once that is done as with Ebola – the person must immediately be isolated and avoid contact with other people, Babalola added.

What should be done to ensure the virus doesn’t spread?

WHO has said that there is no holiday from disease outbreaks. As such, countries’ surveillance cannot take a break or a holiday. When cases are reported, according to the world health body, it’s time to be on the alert. And proper screening is called for.

The body also recommends that arrivals from an affected country and other neighbouring countries must be checked at the ports of entry. Studies, done, according to Tomori, in Nigeria in the 1980s and more recently in the 1990s provide evidence of possible previous infections with Marburg virus – or a related virus – in certain Nigerian populations.

This, he said, leads scientists like him to believe that the virus is probably more widespread than people think it is. “We need an improvement in diagnosis, which can help us do the detection as quickly, and as efficiently as possible. On top of this, Nigeria needs to improve their disease surveillance and laboratory diagnosis to enhance and improve the capacity for a more definitive diagnosis of viral hemorrhag- Nigeria’s Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire Adetifa ic fever infections,” he said.

