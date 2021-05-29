MARCEL BREKELMANS: A hotelier committed to elevating African Hospitality

Marcel Brekelmans, owner and manager of HIM4Hotels (Hospitality Interim Management), an hospitality management firm, is a hotelier of high repute, with amazing track records, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his sojourn in hospitality, vision and commitment to building a legacy in the hospitality business.

Back ground

Marcel Brekelmans was born in the Netherlands, where he had his hotels school education and was exposed early in life, due to his father’s restaurants to the hospitality market where he later cut his teeth as a young hotelier, rising through the ranks to the top echelon to become an established name that he is today. He spent the better part of his sojourn in Africa where he helped to build many hotel brands across the continent. He has brought joy and smiles to many of the hotel investors that he has been privileged to work with as well as helped in no small measure in shoring up their businesses, thereby creating a huge return on investment for them.

HIM4Hotels’ focus

His dreamed outfit, HIM4Hotels (Hospitality Interim Management), is according to him, a hospitality management firm, which focuses mostly on projects and interim management in Africa and the Caribbean. The difference between HIM4Hotels and some of his peers is, that ‘‘we offer tangible and easily implementable solutions rather than bulky reports. We are sleeves rolled up, boots on the ground,’’ he says. He is passionate about rebranding, pre-opening, and repositioning hotels in developing and of the beaten path destinations. Haven travelled across three continents of the world, Brekelmans could be described as a global hotelier with vast experience and practical knowledge of the living and business environment of three continents of the world. ‘‘I have experience on three different continents (Europe, the Caribbean, and Africa/Middle East) working in both business and resort hotels, either chain affiliated (Le Meridien, Kempinski, and Valk Hotels) or privately owned (among others are Lagos Continental Hotel, Hotel 2 Fevrier, Hotel “Rwanda” Des Mille Collines and Roca Golf Hotel), he recalls gleefully’’ Brekelmans over the years has proven to be a top-notch manager that is focused and goal-oriented, describing himself as entrepreneurial and pro-active. ‘‘My previous clients (Hotel owners) will testify that I am a pro-active and result-driven hotelier with a strong operational background in hardship locations being responsible for restructuring and repositioning hotels and restaurants. ‘‘I would describe myself as entrepreneurial, proactive, self-starter, bottom-line focused and revenue-driven, creative, hands-on, with strong managerial skills and a passion for food and beverage.’’ ‘‘I have the ability to adjust to new cultures and environments (able to communicate in five languages) within a very short period, I have a good sense of humor, loyalty, honesty, and a strong commitment.’’ ‘‘I am very visible to all stakeholders involved and surely not always the easiest person to work with, at times short-tempered and very demanding both to myself and my teams.

Committed to elevating African hospitality

With most of his working career so far spent in Africa, he tells you that he might be European by birth but that he is African at heart as he is devoted to elevating its hospitality business: ‘‘What drives me is that I am dedicated to elevating African hospitality. ‘‘I want to assist private owners to achieve their operational and financial goals. I believe that after 35 years in the industry of which over 20 years on the senior managerial level. I offer short-term assistance with tangible and easily implementable solutions.’’

Sojourn in Nigeria

A clear example of Brekelmans’ acumen and success story as an hotelier of high repute and adept at restructuring and repositioning a property is his recent stint at Lagos Continental Hotel (LCH), which was formerly InterContinental Hotel Lagos, under IHG’s management. The hotel owned then by the Milan Group, however, fell to bad management after some years and its ownership changed hands with 11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) buying it over. In need of the proverbial magic wand to turn around the hotel’s fortunes, it was to Brekelmans that the owners turned to for help.

Repositioning Lagos Continental Hotel

In keeping with his avowed commitment to helping investors make the best of their investments, he accepted the challenge. It is to his credit that after few months of restructuring and pre-opening work, he succeeded in launching back the hotel to business and making it once again the envy of business travellers and leisure seekers, with princesses and princes who once took solace in the warm embrace of the hospitality home returning home to roost. There is no doubting the fact that his stint at the Lagos Continental Hotel remains one of the pride moments and highlights of his career as an hotelier, as he speaks glowingly of the work he did at the hotel. ‘‘As the managing director at the Lagos Continental Hotel, the former IHG, Intercontinental Hotel, I was responsible for the conceptualisation, refurbishment, and repositioning of this luxury hotel.

I will return to Nigeria someday

Brekelmans, who says that he savoured every bit of his stay in Nigeria, hopes to once again make a return to the country, which he has over the years developed a romantic relationship with just as he has with the African continent where he has worked mostly. ‘‘I will return to Nigeria to help Nigerian hotel investors to succeed in their goals, this benefitting the Nigerian youth looking for employment. This has been the vision all along only done completely differently than my peers,’’ he says. Adding that: ‘‘We were successful in the Lagos Continental Hotel because we did things differently, we dared to be different, bold, and experimental. The latter is only possible with the full backup and support of the owner.’’

Building a successful enterprise

He stated that: ‘‘Being successful as an organisation starts with the right owner, who allows the manager to do what he is hired for, with communication but without interference (I do speak my mind, remake spectfully though when owners overstep their boundaries, I am hired to protect or develop their assets and should be allowed to do so). ‘‘The brief should be clear, the goals set, and weekly we can discuss if we are on track and what needs adjusting but no hourly calls and daily visits and meetings. Teams should be professional, not trustees or family members and after that, we start hiring for rank and file positions, where soft skills are almost equally important to hard skills.’’

Hotel 2 Fevrier, Lomé, Togo

Another hotel in Africa, precisely, Lome, Togo where he proved his mettle as an experienced hotel manager, was Hotel 2 Fevrier. Unlike the Lagos Continental Hotel, his task here as the general manager had a different flavour. ‘‘I was in charge of the transition from a privately owned hotel into an international group managed property (Reflagging exercise). In this role, I was responsible for both the day-to-day operation of this large (325 units) business hotel in West Africa, as well as smoothening the path for a seamless transition into a five-star branded product,’’ he says. Given his track records in these two hotels, he stated proudly that: ‘‘We outperformed the two international chains that previously managed my last two properties.’’

Plaza Beach Hotel, Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean

Back in his native Netherlands, where he cut his teeth as a young and enterprising hotelier, he was saddled with the task of transforming Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire, which is located on the Dutch Antilles. ‘‘I was responsible for the re-positioning of this once best hotel on the Dutch Antilles. Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire operates 126 suites on the all inclusive concept and has one of the largest dive operations on the Island. The hotel is privately owned and the shareholders wish to convert the operation from family-owned and managed into a more international (operational) standard-driven hotel,’’ he recalls. It was not an easy task as the odds were stacked against him, with him having to make tough and unpopular decisions that often set him on a collision course with the hotel owners. A newspaper reporter recognised the rising Brekelmans then and paid tribute to him thus: “On Bonaire, Marcel has a reputation of fast-acting manager. Even though he is in charge of some decisions that will not make him the most favourite person right now, I am sure that in the long term, he will help build a stable and healthy work environment for employees and stability for their families.”

One Ocean Club, Barcelona, Spain

At One Ocean Club Barcelona, Brekelmans also had a difficult task to accomplish and thankfully he had the backing of the chairman of the group (London based merchant bank), who later had this to say of the young Brekelmans’ tough skins and strength of character as a professional with a nose for closing the deal. “The extent of Marcel’s experience managing some of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands makes him ideally suited to provide leadership, to develop operating budgets, to set standards for the highest level of customer relations and, perhaps most importantly, to bring the marina and our yachting guests an unparalleled level of sophistication. “His diverse background and ability to communicate in five languages make Marcel the perfect candidate to manage the intricacies of Marina Port Vel,” says Uri Nachoom, vice chairman of Salamanca Group. ‘‘I was responsible for the pre-opening of this luxury marina and hospitality project to position it at the top of the European and world marinas specialised in and catering for super yachts. I was in charge of construction, product development, and setting up a management team for daily operation,’’ says Brekelmans of his tour of duty at the marina club

Hotel des Mille Collines ‘Hotel Rwanda’

It is to his credit that he was appointed as a high-flying hotel manager with a reputation for repositioning hotels, to head the renovation and rebranding of this world-famous hotel during one of its trying moments. He picks up the narration, as he says: ‘‘I have been responsible for the re-positioning of this world-famous hotel in Rwanda,after an extensive renovation. Fifty percent of renovation works were completed before my arrival and the remaining works were facing serious delays. ‘‘I have been appointed to iron out the various operational and contractual differences and to bring the process back to an acceptable pace for all parties involved.’’ His success at turning around the hotel was acknowledged by the chairman of the hotel, Erwin Schnitzler, who paid tribute to his managerial acumen in such a superlative term: “I have found Marcel to be highly organized, diligent, self-confident, articulate, dependable, and efficient. He managed the hotel as his own business, highly successful with new ideas to increase sales in all areas. “Marcel is well capable of achieving any goal he sets his mind to. Marcel’s ability to quickly take on new responsibilities added tremendous value to Hotel Des Mille Collines,” He added that Brekelmans was: “Not afraid to address the issues.”

Taba Sands Hotel, Egypt

For his track records, he was contracted as the general manager of Taba Sands Hotel in Egypt to lead the opening of the new property, a task that he thoroughly excelled in and surpassed his target, with one of the members of the board of directors of Powerful Investments Limited, the owners of the hotel, Timothy Fulstow, commending him for his achievement in successfully launching the hotel to the limelight. “Our hotel was located within meters of the Egyptian/Israeli border and originally built as a shopping mall. Mr. Brekelmans was chosen as a general manager because of his proven track record in hotel management, his skills in setting up and applying new procedures, and his positive ‘can achieve’ attitude.’ “He recruited staff for all departments, wrote detailed procedures, and created a corporate identity. Despite setbacks, Mr. Brekelmans has achieved a large proportion of what he set out to do. ‘‘Within the tight constraints on this project, he attained a high standard.’’

Post COVID – 19 plan

As tourism business seeks to improve in this post COVID-19 era, leading to increase in travels, re-opening of more hotels around the globe, Brekelmans sets his sight on playing a key role in assisting hotel owners reposition their properties for the future. ‘‘I believe that I can play my part in assisting hotel owners, getting ready for the years ahead, and looking forward to returning to Nigeria and Africa in the not too distant future,’’ he says with optimism.

