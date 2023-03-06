News

March 11 Guber: CSOs strategise for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd Term victory

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) led by Razaq Olokoba at the weekend met in Lagos to strategise for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in Saturday’s governorship election. New Telegraph learnt that 31 organisations were present at the meeting. Addressing the members of the groups present, Olokoba explained that the meeting was necessary in view of what happened in the presidential election on February 25 where the Labour Party (LP) defeated all other parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

He said: “If the election was governorship poll, the story would have been different by now.” Some of the leaders that represented their organizations at the meeting were Ekudina Ibrahim (Egbe Omoluabi (Eko), Omobanke Razak (Campaign Against Corrupt Nigerians) Aseosun Adekunle (Speak out24/7), Omolola Olukayode (Movement for a Better Lagos), Olawale Oladipupo (Epe Youth Movement), Prince Dare Aladekoba (Coalition Against Corruption), James Adeyemi (Black Youth Vanguard.), Omolola Olukayode, (Nigeria Peace Advocacy Group), and Funmilayo Ajayi. Olokoba said: “Our concern is welfare of the citizenry irrespective of which party is providing it.

