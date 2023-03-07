News

March 11th: PDP Reps candidate, Osolana berates INEC over election anomalies, demands credible polls

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for House of Representatives, Agege Federal Constituency, Hon. Sola Osolana has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its officials of gross compromise in the conduct of the February 25th Presidential/National Assembly elections.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen, the Reps hopeful berated the electoral umpire over what he termed deliberate act of compromise which affected the conduct of the Presidential and National assembly elections.

He said INEC compromised its integrity by not complying with the provisions of the electoral act as stipulated in the guidelines released by the commission on the procedure of voting in the election, calling on the electoral body to get its act together ahead of the March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The statement reads: “BEING PRESS BRIEFING BY HON SOLA OSOLANA, PDP CANDIDATE FOR HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AGEGE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY IN THE 25TH FEBRUARY, 2023; GENERAL ELECTION ON THE DELIBERATE ACT OF COMPROMISE BY INEC AND ITS OFFICIALS AFFECTING THE LAWFUL CONDUCT OF THE PRESIDENTIAL/NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo once said, “After rain comes sunshine; After darkness comes the glorious dawn. There is no sorrow without its alloy of joy; there is no joy without its admixture of sorrow.” It is on this note that I welcome you all to this press briefing.

“I wish to specially thank all my teeming supporters, sympathisers and followers for the trust reposed in me by trooping out to cast their vote for me on the 25th February, 2023. Although the INEC deliberately compromised the process and awarded pyrrhic victory to the candidate of the ruling party, we are positive of reclaiming our stolen mandate in the course of time.

“INEC, the official umpire has compromised her integrity by not complying with the provisions of the electoral act as stipulated in the guidelines released by the commission on the procedure of voting in the election.

“The pattern adopted during the last Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections on the 25th February, 2023; was deliberately schemed to bypass the BVAS machine. The commission intentionally made sure its poll officials did not verify voters through the fingerprints as stipulated, rather they opted for the facial verification which gave room for multiple voting by people who did multiple registration.

“We are conscious of the fact that the law allows for both fingerprint and facial accreditation, but the INEC must be aware that the people have become conscious of the havoc that its officials could do to the electoral process when the fingerprint system is jettisoned and will stand firm to resist the attempt to manipulate the process through the loopholes provided by the facial accreditation system.

“We have carefully studied the outcome of the Saturday, 25th February, 2023 elections and discovered all the shenanigans, manipulation, rigging and falsification by the ruling party in connivance with the INEC. We have taken a position to challenge the process and outcome through legal/lawful means (Tribunal) as victory is certain with all the overwhelming evidence at our disposal.

“I want to enjoin all lovers of democracy and good governance to come out enmass to exercise their civic responsibility of casting their vote for change and a better Lagos.

“Long live Nigeria, Long live Lagos State, Long live Agege Federal Constituency.”

