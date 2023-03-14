March 18: Why Anambra must vote APGA

O n February 25, almost everyone was ‘Obidient’ and this was understandable. Due to the frustrations and sufferings in the land, people voted their sentiments and emotions. People voted not just for the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate whom they felt was a better option but in the process they also voted for candidates whom they don’t even know their pedigree, gender, antecedents, character or values. A frustrated generation indeed elects bad leaders. Should we go on the same voyage having seen the mistake? I think it’s important to remind us of the consequences of the choice we make with our votes.

For the past 17 years, the APGA government led by Peter Obi has ruled Anambra State. It has been 17 years of good governance, incremental progress, growth and development. God forbid that we become what we preach against just because we are frustrated. This is not the time for hypocrisy and deception. Before we cast that vote, whether as youths and non-youths, we must know the candidate, the character and values the candidate represents. We must understand the difference between constructive criticism and destructive criticism.

I have listened to some awkward arguments by some people which indicate a hostile takeover of the legislative arm of government in Anambra State. The argument is that they need LP to control the majority seats in the Anambra State House of Assembly to consolidate their electoral gains.

Why do they need to control the legislative body if not to cause confusion and disrupt the ongoing progress being made by the Governor Charles Soludo administration? To achieve their end, they are employing all manners of tactics including violating the sanctity of the altar, the church, and using some infamous clergy to advance personal sentiments against the governor and APGA as a political party. The beauty of democracy is that it gives us freedom of thought, freedom of speech and liberty to elect our choice of leaders. The rights guaranteed by the law and the platform offered by the Church to hold freedom of thoughts does not bestow any right to priests like Rev. Fr. Cajetan Obiekezie to violate the privacy of others in order to advance their personal sentiments.

Rev. Fr. Obiekezie may not like Governor Soludo’s progressive inclination and he doesn’t need to like him. It is within the boundary of his privilege to hate or like anyone. Both he and his acolytes may not like the fact that Governor Soludo accepts all Christians irrespective of denominations as children of God. The Oath of Office sworn to by the governor does not permit him to discriminate against any individual on the basis of religion, denomination, gender or ethnicity. For Rev. Fr. Obiekezie, who is on record as having called Anglicans ‘cockroaches’, that must be sentenced to hell fire and not worthy of being appointed into public office, I believe his personal and vicious attack against Mr. Governor must be viewed not as the position of the Catholic Church but as his personal sentiments. I am a Catholic and my faith means a lot to me, and Governor Soludo is a Catholic in communion. As a Christian Catholic, Fr. Obiekezie’s hate-filled homilies do not represent my values.

He does not speak for me. Anglicans may be in minority as he said in one of his poisonous sermons, but I have nothing against them. My Catholic upbringing that transverse through the junior, minor and major seminaries taught me to love and not hate. My being a Catholic taught me that the strong have the duty to protect the weak. The Catholic Church if they are in the majority by the teachings of Christ is duty bound to protect the minority. That’s being your brothers and sisters keeper. Anglicans are not cockroaches that need to be fumigated or discriminated against as wished by Rev. Fr. Cajetan Obiekezie.

The body of Christ is one. There is no dispute between Mr. Governor and the Catholic Church. There are no inferior or superior Catholics. When we break the bread and consecrate the wine in the Eucharist, we receive the same body and blood of Christ as a family of brethren. I therefore see no justification whereby the Church will choose among the faithful who is worthy and who isn’t. That’s a decision left for God who sees the hearts of men. In a civilized country Obiekezie should be going to jail for hate speech and public incitement. Since he is an ordained and anointed priest in the order of Melchizedek, I will leave his fate to God and to his superiors.

If he has abused the privilege of his priesthood or violated the canonical law, his diocese beyond issuing a statement distancing themselves from his evil teachings should take appropriate actions to serve as a deterrent to him and others that may be inclined to bring disrepute to the gospel. The upcoming election scheduled for March 18 is important to Anambra State. When we the people of Anambra State gave our mandate to Governor Soludo sometime in November 2021, we did so based on his manifesto which is his contract with the people. To fulfil this contract, he will need work with a body of legislators that share in his progressive agenda. It will not be in the interest of the state to populate the state House of Assembly with hostile opposition members who’s only driving force is to stall our onward political development for political gains.

I have heard people ask what Soludo has done as governor? Where is the Dubai/Taiwan that he promised? They ask these questions as if the governor had spent a century in office. Rev. Fr. Obiekezie in his mischief has asked similar questions. Like I noted earlier, I can understand Fr. Obiekezie not liking Soludo and his disruptive progressive agenda but he must not trade on lies. As Christians we should not encourage people feeding the public with lies at the expense of the truth and the detriment of others. Governor Soludo is barely 11 months in office and I can close my eyes and articulate his numerous achievements.

Come to think that he has accomplished all he did at a difficult time when the Federal Allocation has crashed by N240 billion. Contrary to opinions held in some quarters; the governor has not taken a kobo as loan despite the approval by the state House of Assembly for him to secure a loan of N100 billion. By sheer economic wizardry, the governor, despite the dire financial situation faced by the state, has been able to put the people first in his development agenda by ensuring that children are kept in school with the employment of 5, 000 primary and secondary school teachers. He ensures that salaries and pensions are regularly paid to civil servants and pensioners.

The arrears of gratuities which were inherited are also being cleared. To lift millions of youths out of poverty, he has powered one youth, two skilled projects which have benefited over 20,000 youths in 11 months and are still benefiting more. Nearly all the 21 local governments have benefited from ongoing 256.1 km road projects. So far he has awarded over N160 billion worth of road projects with the contractors mobilised with up to 50% down payment. His urban renewal projects targets waste management, environmental sanitation, clean, green and liveable homeland etc. He has not shied away from confronting insecurity in the state.

He has confronted the monster frontally and the state is winning the war on insecurity despite occasional flashes of violence. For those asking questions about the Dubai/Taiwan that he promised. Need I remind us that neither Dubai or Taiwan nor any smart city was built in 11 months. The blueprint and foundation for a prosperous homeland has been laid. He is focused on this agenda.

What the governor needs are our prayers and support. As a leader, he understands the responsibility and weight of his office. He understood from day one that government alone cannot resolve all of our problems hence he has always reached out to ndi Anambra irrespective of political affiliation to team up with him to unlock the great potentials of the state. Many times he has challenged our minds to ask ourselves this salient question: What is your contribution to make the state a liveable homeland? To those that share in the ideals of the solution agenda, I say thank you and God bless you!

