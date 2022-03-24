March 26: Don’t go on strike, IGP begs police officers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Baba Alkali Usman yesterday appealed to officers to back down on their planned strike. Usman reminded the officers that “strike is prohibited in the force”. The DIG in charge of South West zone, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, who represented the IGP, asked the officers to consider the public interest. Kokumo said: “I bring good tidings from the IGP, who has advised us to eschew all forms of on ethical practices that there should be total conformity to the rule of our engagement, we should be professional in all our dealings.

We have rules and regulations guarding us and strike is prohibited in the force. “You should remember the slogan that the police is your friend. If you engaged in the abuse of the public whose taxes are used to pay you should know that they are watching our backs if you do well the public will commend you.” He added: “We are peacemakers. And you should not disappoint the people we are assigned to protect. In that case, should not go on strike and I believe you know the consequences of going on strike.” Usman ordered the training and retraining of officers. He ordered the recruitment of more police as well as building, rebuilding and refurbishing of barracks and offices.

