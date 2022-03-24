News

March 26: Don’t go on strike, IGP begs police officers

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Baba Alkali Usman yesterday appealed to officers to back down on their planned strike. Usman reminded the officers that “strike is prohibited in the force”. The DIG in charge of South West zone, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, who represented the IGP, asked the officers to consider the public interest. Kokumo said: “I bring good tidings from the IGP, who has advised us to eschew all forms of on ethical practices that there should be total conformity to the rule of our engagement, we should be professional in all our dealings.

We have rules and regulations guarding us and strike is prohibited in the force. “You should remember the slogan that the police is your friend. If you engaged in the abuse of the public whose taxes are used to pay you should know that they are watching our backs if you do well the public will commend you.” He added: “We are peacemakers. And you should not disappoint the people we are assigned to protect. In that case, should not go on strike and I believe you know the consequences of going on strike.” Usman ordered the training and retraining of officers. He ordered the recruitment of more police as well as building, rebuilding and refurbishing of barracks and offices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CAN: TB Joshua lived for humanity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, Bishop Stephen Tunde Victor Adegbite, has said that Prophet T.B. Joshua gave his life to humanity through The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). Accompanied by principal officers of CAN as well as chosen representatives of the five blocks that made up the organisation […]
News

Only PDP govs are commissioning projects – Udom

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba,

*Inaugurates projects in Agbarho, Isoko Nation The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, Thursday categorically said only governors elected under the platform of the Pepoles Democratic Party (PDP) have been commissioning projects in the country since the 2019 election. Udom made the claim when he inaugurated the phase 1 of the 3km Orherhre-Otokutu access […]
News

FG releases N14.92bn to offset pension arrears

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government has released N14.92 billion for the payment of accrued rights for retired Nigerians under Contributory Pension Scheme, National Pension Commission (PenCom) confirmed the fund’s release yesterday via its verified official twitter handle. Pencom said the amount covers four months arrears.   The accrued pension rights represents an employee’s benefits for the past […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica