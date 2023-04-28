Marco Silver, City Is Not Just About Haaland

City’s midweek victory over Arsenal made them the clear favourites to retain the Premier League title and they could yet add FA Cup and Champions League crowns as well to their win. Fulham on the other hand has seen their hopes of qualifying for Europe almost certainly ended by a poor run but will want to finish the season strongly.

Meanwhile, Haaland needs only one more goal to hit 50 goals for the season for City, but Silva told a press conference: “We have to try to stop the Man City team.

“Of course, we understand your question, so many goals that (Haaland) already scored, he added. He is their top target man for them to finish all the moments that they create. They have so many ways to create for him and that is difficult to stop.