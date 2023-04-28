News Sports

Marco Silver, City Is Not Just About Haaland

City’s midweek victory over Arsenal made them the clear favourites to retain the Premier League title and they could yet add FA Cup and Champions League crowns as well to their win.

Fulham on the other hand has seen their hopes of qualifying for Europe almost certainly ended by a poor run but will want to finish the season strongly.

Meanwhile, Haaland needs only one more goal to hit 50 goals for the season for City, but Silva told a press conference: “We have to try to stop the Man City team.

“Of course, we understand your question, so many goals that (Haaland) already scored, he added.

He is their top target man for them to finish all the moments that they create. They have so many ways to create for him and that is difficult to stop.

“And it’s not just Haaland, because if it’s not Haaland there will be another one.

Last game that they played, they were winning clearly and Haaland just scored in the last minutes of the game.

“You mention a player who in this position is one of the best, if not the best, in this country, that is De Bruyne.

He is one of the most important players for them, but you cannot put your focus on just one player.

“We prefer to look in a different way, to look in a collective way.

They are strong, one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, and clearly the best team in this competition.”

Fulham’s main goal threat, Aleksandr Mitrovic, remains suspended while Willian is a major doubt after sustaining a hamstring problem in the warm-up ahead of Tuesday’s loss to Aston Villa, with Harry Wilson still a doubt t Fulham sources of Goal look very slim.

