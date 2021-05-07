Marconi handed 10-match ban for racially abusing Joel Obi

Pisa’s Michele Marconi has been handed a 10-match ban for racially abusing Nigeria and Chievo Verona’s Joel Obi. The incident happened during a Serie B match on 22 December last year. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced the punishment on Thursday after the case was heard at the FIGC appeal court. Marconi “addressed racist insults to Chievo midfielder Joel Obi during the Pisa-Chievo game on Dec.22,” an FIGC statement said. Chievo said in a statement after the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw in Pisa, that the 29-year-old was “the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, ethics and respect.” They said that Marconi used the phrase “the slave revolt” towards former Inter Milan and Torino midfielder Obi.
