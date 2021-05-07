Sports

Marconi handed 10-match ban for racially abusing Joel Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Pisa’s Michele Marconi has been handed a 10-match ban for racially abusing Nigeria and Chievo Verona’s Joel Obi. The incident happened during a Serie B match on 22 December last year. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced the punishment on Thursday after the case was heard at the FIGC appeal court. Marconi “addressed racist insults to Chievo midfielder Joel Obi during the Pisa-Chievo game on Dec.22,” an FIGC statement said. Chievo said in a statement after the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw in Pisa, that the 29-year-old was “the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, ethics and respect.” They said that Marconi used the phrase “the slave revolt” towards former Inter Milan and Torino midfielder Obi.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Leicester City banking on Iheanacho for next season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kelechi Iheanacho won’t be leaving Leicester City for Aston Villa this summer, according to Foxes correspondent Jordan Blackwell. Recent reports in British and Nigerian media claimed Iheanacho could be allowed to leave the club in order to raise funds for new players. Iheanacho who arrived at the club three years from Manchester City finds opportunities […]
Sports

EPL: Southampton beat Wolves to reach last eight

Posted on Author Reporter

  Southampton reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a routine victory over Wolves at Molineux. A Danny Ings goal from close range and Stuart Armstrong’s neat late finish secured a win that ended a run of four consecutive defeats, reports Reuters. While both managers made significant changes to their sides from the weekend, […]
Sports

Nigeria hosts six-nation Aisha Buhari Cup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Six of the best women football playing nations in Africa, including South Africa, Cameroun, Mali, Morocco, and Ghana will converge on Nigeria for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament billed to hold in September.   According to the Chairman Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has endorsed the championship, which is one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica