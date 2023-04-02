Marey aims for the stars with upcoming EP

An exciting talent known for her soulful voice and catchy vocals, Marey, has been making a strong impression on music industry followers for a while following an impressive debut in 2016. Born Mary Chukwudobe, the 25-year-old boasts of two singles under her belt despite her relatively few years in the industry. The soul tunes she has dropped so far are titled “Young Star” and “Wanna Know”.

Having been making music professionally since 2016, Marey was initially signed to a United States-based record label, Payton Place Entertainment, before embarking on the independent career route so as to take charge of her career’s direction. She is a graduate of Anambra State University, where she bagged a B.SC degree in Human Anatomy.

The Delta State-born up and coming music star, who said she draws inspiration from day-to-day life experiences, is greatly inspired by artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Beyonce, Rihanna and Chris Brown, hopes to work with some of the top acts in the nearest future. She is working on an EP and other amazing projects towards bringing a different flair to the African pop scene.

